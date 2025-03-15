This Is What 16 Masked Marvel Actors Actually Look Like

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, pop star Miley Cyrus lent her voice to Mainframe, an advanced AI system. Vin Diesel, known for voicing Groot, took his role to another level by saying "I am Groot" in 15 different languages to bring the beloved tree-like character to life worldwide. The quick-witted and charismatic Rocket Raccoon is voiced by Bradley Cooper, adding depth and humor to the character. Meanwhile, in Thor: Ragnarok, the towering Fire Demon Surtur was voiced by Clancy Brown, a legendary voice actor who is also famously known for voicing Mr. Krabs in SpongeBob SquarePants.