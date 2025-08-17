16 Moving Photos That Prove Time May Pass, but Love Only Grows Stronger
People
day ago
Time is a great storyteller. These photos don’t just show people, but entire stories spanning decades. Couples in love, relatives and childhood friends share “then and now” photos to show how life has changed.
It’s like looking through someone else’s family album — it’s sweet and a little exciting. We at Bright Side put together the warmest and most vibrant images which you can relate to.
“Our family in 1982 and now”
- Mom radiates warmth and security. © Federal-Research-148 / Reddit
Happy together
- Wow, she’s gorgeous in both photos! © dancin-weasel / Reddit
They look so cute!
- Wow, you guys look amazing! © kabomothupi / Reddit
Somehow 27 years have flown by.
“In honor of my parents’ 30th wedding anniversary”
“Me and my dad, 1995 and 2025”
“10 years and 3 kids later”
“My father and his friends, 1986 and 2021”
“Me and my brother, 10 years apart”
“Me and my mom in 2007 and in 2023”
“Married for 23 years”
“2014 to 2025”
At 18 and 62 y.o.
“Same car, different dog”
“I thrifted a dress that is identical to the one I wore to Homecoming in 2008.”
“My kids outside our London house in 2004 and 2015”
And these then and now photos show how our world got totally new colors.
Preview photo credit juice06870 / Reddit
Comments
Get notifications
Love the pictures that were taken years ago and then after many years retook with similar poses.! It's amazing how people change, yet it's very fun to see the difference.
-
-
Reply
Me and hubby shortly after we started dating in 1993 and on our 31st anniversary at the Grand Canyon.
-
-
Reply
Related Reads
I Refuse to Pay for My Son’s Wedding— He Chose to Dance With His Stepmom
Family & kids
month ago
12 Stories Where One Plot Twist Changes Everything
Curiosities
8 months ago
12 People Who Discovered Secrets They Shouldn't Have Known
Curiosities
3 months ago
9 People Share Impossible Events That Horrified Them to Their Core
Curiosities
year ago
My Husband Chose His Brother’s Wedding Over Our Baby, I Set Boundaries He Can’t Cross Again
Relationships
2 days ago
Sandra Bullock Doesn’t Look the Same After Turning 60 — One Detail Catches People’s Attention
People
11 months ago
10+ Intriguing Stories of Kids Realizing Their Parents Were Rich
Family & kids
year ago
My Wife Told Me She’s Pregnant, but She Doesn’t Know I’ve Actually Had a Vasectomy
Relationships
year ago
12 Times When a Ride in a Taxi Turned Into a Fascinating Story
Curiosities
5 years ago
20 Bizarre Things People Witnessed That Can Never Be Forgotten
Curiosities
2 months ago
I Made the Toughest Parenting Choice About My Daughter’s Best Friend
Family & kids
3 months ago
My Stepdaughter Hates Me, but She’s About to Learn the Truth—It’s Time for a Reality Check
Family & kids
6 months ago