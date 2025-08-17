16 Moving Photos That Prove Time May Pass, but Love Only Grows Stronger

People
day ago

Time is a great storyteller. These photos don’t just show people, but entire stories spanning decades. Couples in love, relatives and childhood friends share “then and now” photos to show how life has changed.

It’s like looking through someone else’s family album — it’s sweet and a little exciting. We at Bright Side put together the warmest and most vibrant images which you can relate to.

“Our family in 1982 and now”

Happy together

They look so cute!

Somehow 27 years have flown by.

“In honor of my parents’ 30th wedding anniversary”

“Me and my dad, 1995 and 2025”

“10 years and 3 kids later”

“My father and his friends, 1986 and 2021”

“Me and my brother, 10 years apart”

“Me and my mom in 2007 and in 2023”

“Married for 23 years”

“2014 to 2025”

At 18 and 62 y.o.

“Same car, different dog”

“I thrifted a dress that is identical to the one I wore to Homecoming in 2008.”

“My kids outside our London house in 2004 and 2015”

And these then and now photos show how our world got totally new colors.

Preview photo credit juice06870 / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Cynthia Jamison
4 hours ago

Love the pictures that were taken years ago and then after many years retook with similar poses.! It's amazing how people change, yet it's very fun to see the difference.

-
-
Reply
Pamela Michael
3 hours ago

Me and hubby shortly after we started dating in 1993 and on our 31st anniversary at the Grand Canyon.

Comment with image on Bright Side
-
-
Reply

Related Reads