16 People Who Accidentally Found a Message From the Past

Sometimes you rummage through your things — and suddenly stumble upon a piece of the past: a yellowed letter, a photo, or a toy you had long forgotten. And suddenly, for a moment, you travel back to a time when everything was simpler and warmer.

My brother found this jar during an excavation. We figured there’s over $2,000 here.

It would probably buy a house when that was buried. © Volatilecanoe42 / Reddit

Bought a set of old handbags, and inside were notes from their previous owner.

I found a child’s diary in a thrift store.

I found this at a friend’s house — a note was taped inside the heating vent.

This thing belongs in a museum! © SixersWin / Reddit

We found a photo of a young bride in a thrift store... 100 years after her wedding.

This photo from 1989 was in my mom’s box of receipts. She doesn’t know who it is but keeps it because it “brings good luck.”

During renovations, found a stack of checks from 1910 that no one ever cashed.

During a renovation, we found a marriage certificate from 1895.

I found these birthday invitations behind the fireplace shelf at my parents’ place.

Many years ago, my aunt commissioned a street artist to draw my portrait — I was 13 at the time. She passed away recently, and while sorting through her things, we found this drawing.

I found old photos of my dogs from 7 years ago. In the second picture, they are now — 17 and 12 years old! Still just as happy and healthy.

I found a box of awesome sweaters my grandma knitted for me in the 80s. Now my 2-year-old enjoys wearing them.

I found a diary I kept when I was 9 years old, and here’s one of the entries.

I was sorting through old books and found a drawing inside that my little cousin once made.

My brother found my old toys in the attic. It was like stepping back into childhood.

Incredible! Now they cost a fortune! © Cpt_Koksnuss / Reddit

Found a gold ring in the yard of a new house. Got in touch with the owner — she burst into tears. Her husband had given it to her many years ago, she never thought the ring would come back.