16 People Who Prove Creativity Has No Rule Book

Wallpaper doesn't only look good on walls, toilet paper rolls aren't only found in bathrooms, and some people are just born to transform mediocre spaces and objects into extraordinary creations. Here are 16 creative people who are adding an unexpected flair to their lives using everyday appliances.

1. “I got tired of looking at my ugly faux-stainless refrigerator.”

2. "We wanted our newborn son to have magical memories growing up, so we built this for him."

3. ''The Incredible Hulk, made from scrap metal.''

4. "An old color TV from the early 90s turned into a cat apartment"

5. "I repurpose damaged and broken vintage electronics and microphones into functional desk accent lamps.''

6. "I made some framed art with cool wallpaper."

7. “Washing machine fish tank.”

8. ''From an old live edge clock to a new table.''

9. "I upcycled a non-functional piano into a desk."

10. Drawers into a shoebox.

11. “I turned a thrift curtain into a pinafore.”

12. "I upcycle lightbulbs and watch parts to make steampunk-inspired insect brooches and sculptures."

13. "Reusing an old veggie tray and toilet paper rolls for gardening."

14. A jar greenhouse with the gaps plugged with nail polish bottles and moss.

15. "My mother has successfully repurposed my shirt."

16. “My wife repurposed my empty filament rolls as bird feeders.”