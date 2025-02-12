17 Cats Who Can’t Resist Small, Cozy Corners

Why do cats love enclosed and secluded spaces so much? Well, cats usually sleep or nap for the largest part of the day, meaning that they want to feel safe and protected. That’s why many of them use boxes, vases, glasses, and anything else that is tiny and warm. Let’s check 17 of the cutest hiding places we would never guess cats actually find comfort in.

1. “Louie usually gets trapped in the sink.”

2. “Garfield or lasagna? I can’t decide.”

3. “How often should I feed my pet fish?”

4. “This is Ted. Ted was a stray for at least four years before he let us befriend him. He’s been living the indoor life for two months now and he LOVES it.”

5. “The Lucy-in-a-glass photo.”

6. “It is deeply confusing to me that my 13-pound large boi can fit in this tiny basket.”

7. “Zombie cosplay.”

8. It’s overflowing!

9. “Bro, I think your cat melted.”

10. The more hidden, the better.

11. “Zucchero thinks he’s liquid.”

12. “Forget the pizza.”

13. “16 weeks old and trapped already!”

14. “A glass of milk.”

15. “This is Gary’s cat trap!”

16. “Forget ‘there’s a snake in my boot,’ there is a kitten in this boot!”

17. “Glass half full.”