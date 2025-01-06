17 Grandmas Whose Secret Stashes Shocked the Rest of the Family

Each of us shares a different relationship with our grandmothers. For some it could be a little more formal, while for others, grandma’s could be their best friends forever. Either way, when grandmothers get old, they also need help, and cleaning out their closets and pantry shelves is the least one could do. These Redditors helped their Nana’s clean-up and found some shocking things, bordering on the hilarious.

1. “My great-grandmother’s Valentine’s Day candy from the mid-1920s.”

2. “Nutmeg that expired in ’74 found at my Grandma’s.”

My brother cooked with this nutmeg and after being told it tastes weird, he looked at the expiration date. © SlamHamwitch / Reddit

3. “Anyone know where I can redeem the free TWA miles that came with Grandma’s Glad bags?”



My grandma keeps everything, but no word on whether she ever used the complimentary airline points... © HowdeeHeather / Reddit

4. “Older than my adult daughter.”

5. “Upcoming clean out of Nan’s bathrooms.”



I just got news that my Nana will be spending a few hours at my Aunt’s house this weekend! That means I can do a ninja clean out of her expired meds. I’ll also be going through her bathroom cabinets and drawers, which are stuffed full. I’ve been trying to get to this for a long time, since we’re concerned about her using products that are so old. Somehow I’m going to have to figure out how to make the cabinets still look full after my clean out so she doesn’t fuss. © brighterbleu / Reddit

6. “Found in cellar. Peaches canned in 1976.”



7. “Found cleaning out my grandparents’ house that they’ve lived in since 1965.”

That pantry was so full of this stuff. Makes sense with seven kids though... © Clementine7162 / Reddit

8. “Medicine collection found in grandma’s stash.”

9. “Nana kept everything.”

10. “I found a 40-year-old meme in my grandparents’ garage.”

It’s older than me, but I can relate, so I hung it on the garage fridge. © krystlships / Reddit

11. “Chips, from ’94.”

12. “Found these in my grandma’s closet.”

13. “Granny’s freezer had an 84-year-old biscuit with a note.”

14. “80’s Gatorade!”

15. “Unopened soap from 1940.”

16. “My grandma quit drinking cola over thirty years ago...”

Today, after cutting her grass, I asked her if she had anything other than milk and water to drink. She told me there was a Coke in the crisper drawer... to which I discovered an 80’s relic. © Random-Non-Sequitur / Reddit

17. “Nana’s secret stash.”

I took it outside to unwrap it, but stopped in my tracks as soon as I saw this: an old vial of umbilical tape. I called my sister because there was no way I was going an inch closer. My sister and I are both screaming outside, yes I know we’re dramatic, and that made our Nan come out and ask what all the racket was about. I said, “Nana, you’re freaking us out, what is all this stuff?” She reminded me that she told me to throw it away. Then, rather nonplussed, she explained that her boys were always getting into things, my Dad being the worst culprit. She wanted to keep the prescriptions, so she wrapped them up in the ugliest way possible, so the boys wouldn’t get curious. She then hid it on the top shelf in her laundry room, way in the back behind all her cleaning supplies, where it has remained for nearly 50 years. Yes, I found a date on the newspaper — February 8, 1975. We both stood there, gob smacked. I held out the ampule of umbilical tape and told her it was a strange thing to have. She said, “Oh, I didn’t want it to get broken.” She said the old prescriptions belonged to her Mother and Grandmother. And with that, she turned around and went back inside. The next time my Nana, who never wants me to get rid of anything, tells me I can throw something out without batting an eyelid, you can bet I’m going to be suspicious. © brighterbleu / Reddit