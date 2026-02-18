My teacher told me I would never do what I want to do (at the time it was work with children) I left school at 15, worked with children, did a degree with children. I then had a miscarriage and IVF and cannot have children. I do not have children and find it extremely hard to work with them. Now im not working while I look for a career change. In my mid 30s and my teachers words will always feel bitter sweet. I think about them almost every day.
17 Stories That Prove a Dream Job Is About Happiness, Not a Fancy Title
22 hours ago
Many people spend years in a job they don’t love, fearing to take a risk and trade their familiar routine for the unknown. Yet sometimes a dream job isn’t a leather chair and the status of a director, but the smell of fresh bread or the hum of a truck’s engine. We put together 17 inspiring stories of people who found the courage to finally find a job that will make them happy.
- I don’t just have a job — I have a dream job. I work in a library. It’s really fun and interesting.
In our city, there’s an initiative to create more places for the youth to hang out, so they’re actively promoting cultural sector facilities. Now our library has a cozy reading room with bean bags, lots of cool books, several photo zones, a hall with board games, and a space for lectures and conversation clubs.
Most of the staff are elderly ladies, but they’re “keeping up with the trends,” helping us with card catalogs while we introduce them to the online world. So here’s a task for the week: visit a library, it’s better than you think. © Ward № 6 / VK
- My job is just the best! It’s because our office doesn’t just have a break room, but a bona fide sloth sanctuary. There’s a huge sofa, soft bean bags, blankets, and if you really feel like it, you can take a nap for an hour.
Sometimes you walk in there, and it’s full of adults — someone curled up, someone hugging a pillow, and even a few snoring. It feels like you’ve stumbled into a kindergarten where everyone is taking a nap, only instead of a nanny, it’s the boss, who’s snoring on the next bean bag over. © Ward № 6 / VK
- I never got an education back then because my family couldn’t afford it. Now I work as a barista in a small coffee shop. This is the best job I have ever had. I go to work like it’s a celebration.
Kind and responsive management, I’ve never been shortchanged on my salary. But my friends and family just keep nagging me because of my lack of education. No arguments can convince them otherwise. But I want to do what I love, not what they think I should be doing! © Overheard / Ideer
- Teachers at school often warned us: whoever studies poorly will end up working at a factory. It so happened that I had to take a job in manufacturing. And it’s my best job ever!
A decent salary plus a bonus, 6 weeks of vacation, a great team, and my eyes don’t hurt from sitting at a computer all day. Most importantly, you understand what you’re doing and why. I have no regrets about swapping the office for the factory. © Overheard / Ideer
- I’m a girl, 20 years old. For the second summer in a row, I’ve been working as a long-haul truck driver. You know, this is the best job I know!
Driving a multi-ton truck with cargo, traveling in complete silence or with a hitchhiker, singing songs at the top of my lungs! Meeting new people, visiting them. I love my job! © Overheard / Ideer
- When I was a young man, I found out that the people I listened to on the radio actually did that for a living. I thought it would be really cool to play records all day and talk about music, but when I found out it was a career? Mind blown.
Went to college in the 80s, majored in broadcasting, and worked at the college radio stations. Took a while to get the career off the ground, but I wound up spending over 30 years listening to records and making noises into a microphone. The money wasn’t always great, but the experience was epic.
After my job was cut due to corporate consolidation, I wasn’t sure what to do. Then I ran into this guy who was a vehicle tester for Waymo. I said, “So, you just sit there in the car and it drives you around? Wait... so that’s a job?”
I didn’t wind up working for Waymo, but I’ve been in the autonomous vehicle space for the last 4 years, and I still can’t believe I’m getting paid to do this stuff. © gogojack / Reddit
- My husband worked as a miner for 12 years, earning good money, but he was always tired and didn’t enjoy his work at all. After years, I decided to talk to him, and said that I was worried about his health, and that my salary now allows us to support our family if we don’t plan any major expenses. And that he should think about what he really wants to do.
He thought for 2 weeks and then told me he wanted to intern at a flower shop. He said he’d been dreaming of creating floral arrangements for more than 10 years. Now he works as a florist, earning a bit less than before, but our family is much happier now! After all, our dad is doing what he loves. © Ward No.6 / VK
- My husband got laid off. They gave him a good severance package, so he decided to take a couple of months off work. He started spending all his free time in the garage.
I decided to surprise him with lunch, came over, and found him there with some lady. My husband looked embarrassed when he saw me. And the young woman says, “Oh, calm down, ma’am, he supplies me with candles.”
It turned out my husband was hiding his hobby from me, and without a job, he decided to pursue it seriously. 2 years later, we have a candle workshop with a store and master classes.
- I worked as a professional drummer for 3 years, touring and earning enough to live on. But during a frank conversation with myself, I realized that as long as I was just an ordinary musician who didn’t write his own songs or sing, my earning potential would always be limited. So now I treat it as a lucrative hobby.
Currently, I am a co-owner of an independent company that deals with video equipment. I still play with a few bands and can play as much as I want. I still work on studio sessions and really love doing sound mixing at concerts, so sometimes I do it for other bands. © mark8992 / Reddit
- I started my career as a software developer. And now I’m about to start a new role as a project manager in another country, and I’m a bit anxious about whether it’s the right choice. But you’ll never know unless you try — life’s too short to stay where you don’t feel happy.
If this job doesn’t work out, I think I’ll start working in a bakery to see if I want to open my own baking business. I started baking as a hobby, took a short course in cake decorating, and really enjoyed it. For me, the main thing in life right now is happiness; I live on my own, so I just focus on being happy regardless of the paycheck. © WesternIndividual955 / Reddit
- I work as a sales consultant in a bookstore, and yes, it truly is a dream job, though not without its challenges. There are quite a few stores in our city, and there are times when sales are almost zero, which, of course, affects our salary. But I love books and this atmosphere too much, so I decided that something needed to be done.
The idea came to me naturally, and the director supported me. I wrote a bunch of letters to all the authors who are, let’s say, “closer to the people,” and suggested organizing meetings with readers right in the store. We managed to arrange a whole month of sessions. People flocked to us, and almost no one left without a book.
As a result, the store thrived, I kept my salary, and the cherry on top was a bonus to my paycheck. I’m telling you, it’s the best job in the world! © Chamber No. 6 / VK
- I worked as a chef in a fancy restaurant for 10 years now. I love my team because we have accomplished so much together over the years. It was my dream job, where all the cooks became more than just colleagues — they became family.
6 months ago, we got a new manager who suddenly decided to replace half the staff. I refused to put up with it, so I quit along with my team, despite the salary and position being perfect for me. Now we’re planning to open our own place as a team because our work was our life’s meaning, and we’re not going to lose it just like that! © Chamber No. 6 / VK
- I know that photography is my calling, but it can’t support me financially yet. So, I have to work at a café to make money for rent and daily needs. From morning till evening, I serve customers, bring coffee, and clean tables. This job is far from my passion.
Whenever I have free time, I spend every moment with my camera. I understand that the path to achieving dreams is not easy. But every successful photographer once started from the bottom. And I am ready to take this path. © Ward No. 6 / VK
- I was a lawyer. But I burned out, quit, and started baking cakes at a confectionery plant. But my husband, now ex-husband, nagged me, “Everyone goes from rags to riches, but you do the opposite.” We divorced.
2 years later, I opened my own café. A customer came in one day, and I realized it’s my ex’s new wife. I give her the cake, and she suddenly says: “You’re so amazing. You weren’t afraid to follow your dream, and your hands are truly golden.” It felt really nice.
- I’ve always loved riding trains. As a kid, I would travel with my parents to the sea, to summer camps, and later on, alone across the country. Those trips seemed magical and cozy to me.
I once dreamed of becoming a train conductor like my grandfather, but it didn’t happen. I studied management, graduated, and started working in an office.
But about 3 years ago, I got so fed up with my job that I decided to change everything completely. I took courses, then got trained, and asked for a job.
Now, I’ve been a train conductor for almost 3 years! I travel the country, always on a train, with people, interacting and enjoying every minute at work! © Ward No. 6 / VK
AI-generated image
- I’ve been at my new job for less than 2 weeks and I don’t feel very confident yet. The team is great, and I really like the working conditions and salary. In general, it’s a dream job, and I take it very seriously.
Yesterday, we had a meeting in the morning, and afterward, the director called me into his office. Naturally, I immediately assumed I was getting fired because I’m a bad employee.
But in reality, they just asked me how I was feeling and told me I could go home without any problem if that would be better for me. I was pleasantly surprised by the director’s words; all companies should be like this. © Ward No. 6 / VK
- Since childhood, I’ve always been doing something with my hands: at 5, I sculpted from clay; at 6, I learned to crochet; since 10, I’ve been cross-stitching; and at 12, I started sewing. I worked as a gift wrapper for some time, where I learned to make boxes of various shapes. Thanks to an art historian, I started painting.
Now I’ve found my calling: props and costume designer! Here you can find coating, painting, sculpting, sewing, and “why look for a pillow when I can make it myself.” Thanks to my teaching experience, I also train beginners. To find yourself, remember what you could do for hours as a child, and scale it to today’s realities! © Ward No. 6 / VK
Each of these stories proves that work should bring not only money but also joy. Does your job bring you pleasure? Share your experiences in the comments or tell us what profession seems ideal to you.
