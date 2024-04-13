17 Tricks That Celebrities Use to Look Unique in Photos

Celebrities often make the same movements on the red carpet: confident gait, neat smile, graceful pose. But some celebrities have their own unique tricks that make their photos recognizable.
Anya Taylor-Joy’s open mouth
Nicole Kidman’s signature greeting gesture
Jennifer Lawrence’s signature eye makeup
Anne Hathaway’s love for mini handbags
Helena Bonham Carter’s win-win photo pose
Emma Stone’s revealing necklines
Cate Blanchett’s accentuated shoulders
Jessica Chastain’s folded arms
Jennifer Aniston’s love for outfits with pockets
Margot Robbie’s fiery cheers
Blake Lively’s ability to combine shades of gold and blue in her outfits
Natalie Portman’s strapless outfits
Kate Moss’ feathered outfits
Elle Fanning’s open smile.
Paris Hilton’s favorite red carpet pose
Jenna Ortega’s love for lace outfits
Millie Bobby Brown’s spectacular gestures at premieres
that have transformed slightly with age
