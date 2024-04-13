17 Tricks That Celebrities Use to Look Unique in Photos

Celebrities often make the same movements on the red carpet: confident gait, neat smile, graceful pose. But some celebrities have their own unique tricks that make their photos recognizable.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s open mouth

Nicole Kidman’s signature greeting gesture

Jennifer Lawrence’s signature eye makeup

Anne Hathaway’s love for mini handbags

Helena Bonham Carter’s win-win photo pose

Emma Stone’s revealing necklines

Cate Blanchett’s accentuated shoulders

Jessica Chastain’s folded arms

Jennifer Aniston’s love for outfits with pockets

Margot Robbie’s fiery cheers

Blake Lively’s ability to combine shades of gold and blue in her outfits

Natalie Portman’s strapless outfits

Kate Moss’ feathered outfits

Elle Fanning’s open smile.

Paris Hilton’s favorite red carpet pose

Jenna Ortega’s love for lace outfits

Millie Bobby Brown’s spectacular gestures at premieres

that have transformed slightly with age

