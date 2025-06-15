18 Love Stories That Might Restore Your Faith in Romance

Let’s be honest. Modern dating can feel like trying to find your soulmate in a sea of “Hey” and emojis. But before you swear off romance and spend time ONLY with your best friends, give these 18 love stories a chance. From meet-cutes that sound like movie scripts to reunions that defy logic, these tales are proof that Cupid might be clumsy, but he still shows up when it counts. Spoiler alert: Get some tissues!

  • I went to a wedding for the food. I didn’t even know the bride that well. She was a friend-of-a-friend’s cousin or something. There, I met a mysterious girl who caught the bouquet. We ended up at the same table. Her name was Lila. We fake-danced and pretended to be engaged. She asked me who I was there for. I panicked and said, “My cousin... Jake.There was no Jake, I made him up. We started dancing again when the groom walked by and said: “Lila? What are you doing here?” Then he turned to me. “And... who are you?” I smiled awkwardly. “Cousin. Of Jake. Big fan of weddings.”. Security was called, and Lila and I got thrown out. That’s when I found out the truth.

    Turns out, Lila had shown up uninvited to her ex’s wedding. He had ghosted her a year ago and blocked her on everything. We ended up sitting on the curb outside. “I can’t believe we got kicked out of a wedding,” I said. She looked at me and smiled. “Wanna come to one next weekend? I know the bride and the bar menu.” I laughed. “Only if you catch the bouquet again.” We have been together for three years.
  • When I was younger, my best friend made an off-hand comment: “If you were a girl, I’d want to date you.” I think it was meant as a joke at the time. One transition later, he was true to his word. We’re together now© speckledspectacles / Reddit
  • Met a girl online about 20 years ago, one summer after college, and found out we live in nearby towns, so we decided to get together. We go out on a few dates and drive by a local preschool.
    Me: “Hey, that’s where I went to pre-school!”
    Her: “That’s where I went to pre-school!”
    That day, we found a preschool class photo. There we were, 2 feet from each other. A few months later, my dad finds some old footage of a Christmas play our preschool class put on. We’re standing right next to each other© pkunk-is-not-d*** / Reddit
  • I was flying a short-haul domestic (1.5-hour) flight. I sat next to this beautiful woman, and I found myself doing the opposite of what I’d normally do in that situation; I made small talk with her. We chatted for the entire flight, and we both seemed not to want it to end. But the end of the flight came, and we parted ways without even exchanging numbers. She was a visitor to the country, and I expected never to see her again.
    A few weeks later, I’m boarding an international flight, and there she is, on the plane, about 10 rows in front of me! I asked the lady next to her if she’d like to swap seats with me, as I had an empty seat next to mine. She accepted. We spent the 12-hour flight chatting again, this time a lot more deeply. Anyway, one thing led to another, and we got married less than three months later. © anonyforest / Reddit
  • I met a guy on a website. We texted for 3 weeks, almost canceled our first date because it was raining, and I was tired, and someone had hit my car parked on the street. Got to the gate, and he didn’t speak a word of English and had been using Google Translate to text me that whole time, and we live together now. © mega*******88 / Reddit
  • I met her at a family party for my Grandma’s 75th birthday. We ended up seated next to each other at dinner. We joked, we laughed, we even did that thing where your hands brush when reaching for the same bread roll, and it feels like electricity. I liked her a lot, and she seemed nice. But I immediately panicked when my mom said, “Oh, that’s Maria. Aunt Carol’s niece.” Crush terminated. Or so I thought.
    So we kept it casual and friendly. But the weird thing? No one else at the table seemed to know her. And when I said something about “our weird family,” she blinked and said, “Wait, your family?” Turns out, Aunt Carol isn’t my aunt. She’s a family friend. And Maria? Her brother’s stepdaughter’s niece. In other words: We were... strangers who just met at a birthday party with cake and destiny. I texted her the next day, and we have been in love ever since.
  • We couldn’t stand each other. I was dating their best friend, so we kept having to interact. I eventually broke up with the friend for other reasons, but we stayed close. Kept having to interact with the person I couldn’t stand. For years. We kinda grew on each other, and we’re married now. (And the friend was in the wedding party). © harpejjist / Reddit
  • met my husband when I got a new job at a grocery store, and the guy from the deli came up and yelled at me for hanging up on customers when I couldn’t figure out the phone transfer process. He was that guy from the deli, and we’re together now. © GoodbyeTobyseeya1 / Reddit
  • We met in elementary school. I transferred schools before high school, and we lost touch. We found out we had enrolled at the same university, in the same program. Now, we are married. © reneeclaireblog / Reddit
  • When I met her, I was in eighth grade. I had a thing with her best friend. I was walking home with my best friend when she joined us. I absolutely lost it inside when I saw her. She looked so beautiful and cute walking home with her violin in hand. They came around eventually, but not for a few tough years. Today marks 8 years together. I still wake up every day and realize how absolutely lucky I am to have her. © FortifiedG** / Reddit
  • My little sister and her husband had crushes on each other in middle school, also not allowed to date until they were 16 (within a few weeks of each other). They got married at 20, celebrated their 8-year wedding anniversary this week, and have 3 adorable little ones. © runnyc10 / Reddit
  • I was sitting on a concrete slab eating lunch. He sat under a palm tree and yelled to me, “Hey, you can sit here.” I said, “Looks like I can sit right here too,” and kept eating. He looked offended and walked away, and now we’re engaged. © UnDedo / Reddit
  • I met this girl. She started calling me, then every time I went out to eat or to a movie, she showed up. Sometimes I would come home from work, and she would be waiting outside my place with dinner. The last time she came over, she never left. Sure, she leaves for a bit, but she comes right back. © LunchI3ox / Reddit
  • We had been dating for 2 months. While driving around one day, I was telling him about my little sister and how a boy at her school had a crush on her. I laughed as I said he proposed to her and said “She’s only 5, I’ve never had anyone propose to me,” and without missing a beat, he said, “I’ll marry you.” Anyways, it’s been 9 years, a house, a kid, and 2 dogs, and we are married now. © Wubbalubbadubbitydo / Reddit
  • didn’t want to date anyone during my last year of high school because I was moving out of state for college (that didn’t end well), and I ended up meeting a friend of a friend at a homecoming bonfire, and we just hit it off. She hung around me all night because she knew her ex hated me. She sent me a text the next day after getting my number from another mutual friend, and we’ve been together since. © Roboticpoultry / Reddit
  • The first time I met my wife was on Halloween. I was sitting out a year of college working, but I went to a costume party at my old fraternity. Somehow, I ended up in my buddy Eric’s room watching tv by myself. This girl barges into the room, looks at me, and says, “You’re not Eric!” To which I reply, “Neither are you!” Turns out her roommate was interested in Eric but too shy to go talk to him, so her roommate decided to go find him. Two weeks later, the room barger and I got set up on a double date with Eric and the roommate. Now we have three kids. © thirdtimer_2020 / Reddit
  • He came to the door to borrow my sister’s textbook. No one would answer the door so I dragged myself out of bed, and answered the door in a nightgown and curlers. He told me was there to see my sister. Without a word I nodded, turned around, and screamed “SISSS-TURRR”, turned back around, said “family intercom system” completely deadpan, and left him standing on the porch while I went back to bed. Married me anyway! © maimou1 / Reddit
  • I was working at a video game shop, and he was hired to DJ the midnight release of a game I didn’t care for. He comes in, waits in the giant line of people finalizing their preorder before midnight. When he gets to the register, I ask him if he’s here for the premier, but he says he wouldn’t be caught dead playing that game, and proceeds to purchase a different, older game. I later find out he already has. He asks me when I finish my shift, and to swing by the DJ table when I’m off. I do indeed swing by. He proposed by sticking the ring inside the case of the game he bought that night. © FallingInTempo / Reddit

Which of these stories made you smile, laugh, or tear up a little? Got a similar experience of your own? We’d love to hear it. You could share your story in the comments below!
