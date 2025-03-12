18 People Who Experienced the Most Pleasant Celebrity Encounters

There's nothing more natural than people wanting to meet famous people to take a picture or an autograph. However, outside of their work, not everyone is receptive to interactions with fans. Luckily, these 18 people have had wonderful experiences with some of the most influential and popular celebrities.

  • Paul Rudd. Went out of his way to be super kind to me and my friend, gave us autographs and pictures, chatted for a long time, and even offered to share a cab back down to Times Square (which, of course, we said yes to). @StepRightUpMarchPush / Reddit
  • Heath Ledger. He helped me load sacks of mail into a truck in the pouring rain. He was just walking by, he saw I needed some help, and he tossed his umbrella aside and helped me out. @HolyDogb*** / Reddit
  • Lady Gaga — by happy coincidence, I was having drinks with a friend at the Dublin hotel she was staying at while touring. I didn’t recognize her initially, as she was dressed in a pretty low-key way until she stood up to leave the bar and her security guys got up too.
    We said hello, and she talked with us for a solid 5–10 minutes about Dublin and where it is good to visit. She was so sweet. When we went to leave the hotel bar later, we went to clear our tab and discovered it had already been paid for. @Big-Preparation-9641 / Reddit
  • Taylor Swift was the epitome of sincerity and kindness when I had the opportunity to meet her. She even invited me to her show after praising my attire. She is the sweetest celebrity I have ever encountered and a true sweetheart. @Goth_lady*** / Reddit
  • Pierce Brosnan. Very tall, handsome, friendly, and gracious. Came into the spa I worked in with his wife and was very chatty and just overall a nice guy. However, the estheticians who worked on his wife didn’t have as nice things to say about her! @G***Wisp / Reddit
  • Rachel McAdams. I met her when I was in acting school, and she was doing a play with one of my directors. I met her at an after-party, and she asked me and my friend all about acting school, what we were working on, etc. She was so sweet and lovely. @Feeling_Excitement90 / Reddit
  • I was at a friend's wedding at the Wynn in Las Vegas and was taking pictures in the Atrium (also the VIP Entrance). He emerged from the double doors behind our group and said, "Hey! Is this a wedding? Can I be in the pictures?"
    Everyone was quite pissed off until we realized it was Tom Hanks. He took pictures with the whole group and was a general all-around great guy. @jbibby / Reddit
  • Chris Martin from Coldplay. I was backstage at a festival in the very early 00s, and the band I was hanging out with had the dressing room next to Coldplay.
    The festival had provided big fridges of drinks, so I was sent in with my friend to ask if the other band could have some of their drinks. They were so lovely about it and helped us push the fridges into the other room. They hung out for a bit as well. Nicest guys. @mushroomgirl / Reddit
  • Julianne Moore was delightful. Could not have been sweeter or more engaging, even at the end of a long, stressful day. @MassCrash / Reddit
  • A few years back, my grandmother (then about 75 years old) and Adam Sandler's father had back-to-back chemo appointments in Boston. Every week she would see Adam Sandler, in sunglasses, come with his father to chemo. Her cancer was stage III at this point, and she was under a great deal of stress, and Adam Sandler used to rub her back and ease her nerves before going in.
    Unfortunately, his Dad died that year, but my grandmother made a full recovery. Never really liked Adam Sandler's stuff that much, but the way he treated my sick, elderly grandmother was incredible. @nmneedle / Reddit
  • I was a PR intern when the Pink Panther came out. My job was to facilitate introductions of my assigned cast member to the press on the red carpet. Beyoncé’s arrival was announced, and everyone was required to “step back.”
    I did, but tripped backward and fell into someone, who helped me regain my balance. When I turned around, she gave me the warmest smile and said, “Sorry!” It was Kelly Rowland, apologizing for me falling into her. @Varka44 / Reddit
  • I met Danny Trejo at a con last weekend, and he called me a beautiful girl, so by default, he is the nicest famous person I've ever met and my newest best friend, lol. @username987654321a / Reddit
  • Keanu Reeves. I was at a coffee shop and had no place to sit, a man said please join me here. I sat and realized it was him, and we talked about comic books for about 30 min. Normal as can be. @Unknown author / Reddit
  • Ariana Grande. I was working at a fundraiser gala a few years ago, and she was performing. It was my job to escort her backstage to her dressing room.
    She was so incredibly bubbly and kind, just asking all sorts of questions and being really friendly. Her mother and brother Frankie were there too, and they were all like that. Just a really friendly family. @CaptainF*** / Reddit
  • Ryan Gosling paid for my parking on Hollywood Blvd once. We had parked in the same parking lot. He was leaving, and we were arriving, and I struck up a convo with him real quick. He asked where I was from and why I was there/who I was with. (Spring Break, 9 friends, 2 cars).
    And he was like, "Oh, you guys have 40 bucks to drop on just parking? Must be loaded." I chuckled and was about to say something back, and he just said the coolest thing to me, "Don't worry about parking today, man, I'll cover you all for the weekend. Have a fun spring break!" @MaynardJayTwa / Reddit
  • When I was a kid, like 2 or 3, I often saw an old man at a grocery store with a small, white dog. The man came up to me one day and handed me a basket. He said I could walk the dog while filling up the basket with candy (which he then later paid for).
    This became the routine whenever I saw that man at the grocery store. Walk the dog, get candy. That man was Gene Wilder. I got candy from Willy Wonka himself. @HypatiaofEdmonton / Reddit
  • Dolly Parton! So sweet, kind, and real. In the 1970s we lived in Nashville, and I was really good friends with one of her nieces - we lived on the same block. Dolly would be hanging at their house, in the living room, as sweet as could be to a little girl of 5/6. @WildCoyote6819 / Reddit
  • Norman Reedus. I was working security for an event and when we got off shift his group invited us to where he was hanging out with some other people at a private bar. At one point we had a talk about life as I was recently widowed at the time. He was intense and kind and left me with an overwhelming sense of earnest comfort. @LeSilverKitsune / Reddit

