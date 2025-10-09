18 Times People Turned to the Pros and Ended Up in a Short Film
We often have to turn to professionals from various service sectors: calling in a cleaning specialist, ordering a cake from a pastry chef, fixing plumbing, or going to a hairdresser. But sometimes the everyday hustle turns into little stories that you can share over dinner: a curious cleaner, a miracle-working hairdresser, or unusual clients — we put together stories about the service industry, told by both sides.
- I called a cleaning lady to come to my house. A young woman arrived. I set all the tasks and was going to read a book.
Almost immediately, she rushed over, admiring our magnets from different countries on the fridge. I offered her some tea, eventually listening to her complaints about life and how unlucky she is with men, while my husband must surely be a good one since we travel so much. Well, she complained and then got to work.
After half an hour, she got quiet in the bathroom. I got worried and called for her. Out comes this lady with light makeup on and her hair neatly styled. She asked for more tea, kept glancing at the clock, and was stalling time.
She asked if my husband would be home soon, supposedly “to make sure she finishes cleaning in time.” In the end, I said I’d be leaving soon. Result: the apartment still wasn’t cleaned, all my chocolates were eaten by this woman, and I paid the money as agreed.
- I have a client name Bob (not really). He’s disabled, and we’ve really gotten to knowing each other these few months of being his cleaner. I absolutely love coming over to his house.
If I do or plan something cool, I get excited when I see it’s his week for cleaning and I get to tell him all about it. I love when he tells me all about the stuff he’s doing. At the end, we watch a couple funny YouTube videos he wants to show me. Or he’ll give me tips on what to buy for my business and what deals he’s found.
It’s just great. It reminds me that as a residential cleaner, I can make a difference in good people’s lives. I’ve been blessed enough to have more than a couple clients like this (although Bob is my favorite) where we’ve really built a good business relationship I cherish.
Motivates me to keep going and not burn out. He makes me feel important and treats me like a human. He doesn’t realize it, but doing this job every 2 weeks keeps me from burnout. © Unknown author / Reddit
- A plumber came to fix the kitchen faucet. About 40 minutes later, his wife arrived with some additional tools. Another 20 minutes passed, and they started discussing their children: which T-shirts to buy them, how much money to spend on their school needs.
Now they are having a full-blown argument in my kitchen. Is it normal that I feel uncomfortable in my own apartment? © Caramel / VK
- My husband and I decided to find out the gender of our baby by cutting a cake at a gender reveal party: usually, the sponge inside is colored to symbolize the baby’s gender. After the ultrasound, I was given a slip of paper, and my husband and I honestly didn’t peek at it and immediately handed it to the baker.
So, it’s the party, the most important moment — we cut the cake and are amazed. The baker managed to make the inside of the cake 2 colors: pink and blue. My husband and I look at each other: could it be twins? We’d bought everything for one child! Our guests assured us it would be more fun this way.
A few days later, I messaged the baker. It turned out she simply didn’t understand the concept of a gender reveal cake. It’s funny that we organized a whole event and found out through messaging — it’s going to be a girl. © Mamdarinka / VK
- I work as a hairdresser. Today, a little girl was scheduled for a haircut.
At the end, she tugged at my dress and whispered, “Could you sprinkle me with fairy dust? Mom sprays something every day, but I’m not allowed to use it.” I sprayed her with water, and she ran to her mom so happy. © Overheard / VK
- Our cleaning lady is great, she’s a perfectionist, she’s a grumpy bossy Mexican grandma that tells me off. She does a deep clean every single time even when I ask her not to, but she moves really slowly, the part of our house she cleans is 1,500 square feet, and she’s here from 9 to 3. She cleans the houses of other people I know and no matter the size she’s there 9 to 3.
She hates dogs and requests they be gone the entire time, but sometimes it’s hard to find stuff to do for 6 hours, especially when it’s hot out. Also, she’s obsessed with Fabuloso, and we hate the smell, it gives me headaches. I’ve given her other products to use, but every third or fourth time we come back it’s a wall of Fabuloso hitting us. © borola**** / Reddit
- I am a hairdresser. Today, I was on a bus and overheard a girl in the neighboring seat talking to a friend on the phone. She was going on her first date today, and this cursed rain ruined her hairstyle.
As soon as she hung up, I approached her with the words, “Let’s not waste a minute!” I took the main tools out of my bag and voilà — within a few minutes, the crying girl turned into a happy lady with a magnificent hairstyle. © Not everyone will understand / VK
- Managed to get the same cleaner who did the landlord’s end of tenancy cleaning when we first moved in. And she is just amazing, I can easily shift any room she is cleaning and watch TV. Or catch up with a book.
And she happened to find my wife’s long misplaced diamond ring! We’re definitely sure that she’s 100 % trustworthy and can be just left a key. © crazyabbit / Reddit
- My wife doesn’t like cooking, and I’m okay with that. We order food from cafés or I cook myself. In turn, I don’t like or know how to deal with plumbing. Therefore, even if we simply have a leak in a faucet gasket, I call a specialist to fix it.
All our female acquaintances and friends consider me an incompetent husband, and the male ones call Irene a bad wife because I should be the man, and she should cook. Fortunately, we both know that we don’t owe anyone anything. We live happily, ignoring others’ opinions. © Mamdarinka / VK
- As soon as my daughter turned 1.5 years old, I went back to work. We hired a nanny. She quickly became a part of our family, helping not only with my daughter but also with household chores.
When my daughter started middle school, the need for a nanny disappeared. We were sad to part with her, my daughter even affectionately called her Grandma. Everyone loved her very much.
We were just about to move to a new house. We were all thinking about how to tell her that it was time to part. And then I found out I was pregnant.
And of course, I feel much calmer knowing the person who has become a part of our family will help me with the future baby. We allocated a separate room for the nanny in the new house and are awaiting the baby’s arrival. © Mamdarinka / VK
- My aunt is absolutely sure she can cut hair. At least men’s hair. She cuts her husband’s, my dad’s, brother-in-law’s, and uncle’s hair. Dad was always unhappy because it was cut too short.
And then once he went to the city and entered a barbershop. He was so thrilled that they trimmed his bangs, eyebrows, nothing was sticking out and his hair was styled nicely. He discovered the pleasure of a professional stylist.
When my aunt saw him, she gasped, “Why did they leave it that long? Let me even it out!” Dad has been going to the barbershop for 3 years now and avoids his sister’s attempts at cutting his hair.
- My husband earns well, so we live in a beautiful apartment. I don’t clean at home; I specifically hired a cleaner who comes twice a week.
Well, yesterday I accidentally found her social media page and was a bit stunned because she posted most of the photos from our apartment, which she also claims as her own. Meanwhile, she tells everyone about how great her business is. Well, at least on social media, her dreams are coming true. © Mamdarinka / VK
- I work as a barber. One day, the phone rings, and a man asks to book an appointment for a haircut. From his voice, I recognize our regular, cheerful client. He can’t decide on a time for a while, so I jokingly tell him to hurry up and wiggle his mustache because I’m busy!
A silent pause follows on the line. It turned out I was mistaken. When a handsome, mustached man showed up for the appointment, I was mortified. © Overheard / VK
- I’m 28. Recently, I went against all the stereotypes and started using cleaning services. Before this, I spent a lot of effort on cleaning, and there was no time left for myself.
My family always told me that a woman must clean. My husband supported me, and we started hiring helpers. My beloved didn’t leave, my children didn’t stop loving me, and I became only happier and calmer. © Overheard / VK
- Once a woman came to our salon with very neglected hair. Her locks were tangled and dried out. I started working, carefully combing and washing her hair. During the procedure, we started talking.
The client shared that she recently separated from her husband after 20 years of marriage. It’s very challenging for her, but she wants to return to life, to be feminine, beautiful, and well-groomed again. It was very emotional. The woman sat before me with tears in her eyes.
I promised to do everything possible so that she would feel beautiful and regain her confidence. From that day, I realized that the job of a hairdresser is more than just cutting hair. It’s a chance to change someone’s life, to support and inspire them. © Overheard / VK
- My first housecleaner experience was horrible. She did nothing in the kitchen or bathrooms.
She did fold 2 baskets of clean clothes, made the beds, straightened the magazines on the coffee table and destroyed a craft project that was halfway done by “straightening” a group of magazines on my kid’s bed that had been meticulously searched and sorted for a huge collage project. Hours of prep ruined.
When I came home and saw the kitchen had not been touched, I figured a no-show. Then I walked into the bedroom to a made bed and folded clothes. What a waste of $300. © Unknown author / Reddit
- My manicurist got sick. So at home, I’m constantly complaining that my nails have grown out a lot, and it’s inconvenient. My boyfriend says, “Well, just go somewhere else, what’s the difference?” What’s the difference?
I’m just 100% confident in this tech: not a single cut, everything is sterile, high-quality materials, the shape that we spent months on working out because the previous manicurist made terrible mistakes. And most importantly — loyalty.
My boyfriend was shocked after I told him this, “Wow, I didn’t know you took it so seriously. I thought they just put something on your nails while you chat.” Men, there’s much more to nails than meets the eye. © Caramel / VK
- I am a student and work part-time as a nanny, picking up a boy from daycare, taking him to clubs, and staying with him until his parents return from work. The family is young, calm, with no demands.
I thought this would just be a temporary part-time job, but it turned out to be much more pleasant. They always ask if I’m tired, offer to have dinner with them, and once they even gave me a bookstore certificate for my birthday. A small thing, but unexpected.
Sometimes in the evenings, the boy’s mother says, “You help us so much, thank you very much.” And I understand that this is not just a job — it’s a relationship. Respectful and humane. © Mamdarinka / VK
In reality, every person decides for themselves whether to do everything with their own hands or to turn to a specialist. We can’t wait to see your stories about things like this: what you wouldn’t trust anyone else with, and in what situation you would turn to a pro?
And here are some astonishing photos that show the contrast between everyday and professional makeup.