I Refuse to See My Stepfather Again After He Tried to Cancel My Mom’s Savings

Hey Bright Side,

My name’s Emily, I’m 19. After my mom’s death, I’ve been living with my stepfather and his son for most of my teenage years. I always babysat my stepbrother, sometimes skipping schoolwork or extracurricular activities just to help out. I didn’t mind it, I thought it was part of being a family. But recently, after countless hours, I asked my stepfather to pay me.

He snapped immediately: “Who puts a roof over your head??” I felt my stomach drop. I’ve worked hard, sacrificed my time, and yet I was suddenly “ungrateful.” I decided I’d had enough and started planning to move out. I told my family I wanted to live independently and pursue my own life, but I wasn’t prepared for what happened next.

That night, my stepdad quietly entered my room, closed the door behind him, and whispered, “If you leave now, I’ll make sure you have no decent education. You’ll be working as a waitress or taking odd babysitting jobs for the rest of your life.” My heart froze.

It turns out my late mom had saved money for my college tuition *enough for over four years, and she had made him the person responsible for managing it. He was threatening to spend it all on his son if I didn’t stay and keep babysitting.

I felt trapped, furious, and betrayed. I love my family, but I also want to live my own life and pursue my education. Was I wrong to plan on leaving, or am I justified in standing up for myself?

— Emily