19 Manicure Trends Inspired by Every Fashion Era

Before gels and acrylics took over, style-savvy women had to get creative with what they had. Enter the moon manicure—a sleek technique where the half-moon at the base of the nail was left bare. This minimalist approach was the height of elegance, offering a refined, polished look without full coverage. Only the tips were painted—a detail that, ironically, salons today rebrand (and upcharge) as the “reverse French.”