19 Women Reveal Their Secrets to Stay Gorgeous at Any Age

Some women look as if they eat apples of youth for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We decided to find out what tricks ladies use to achieve this effect. And it turned out that not everyone resorts to cosmetic procedures.

“I began to take care of myself daily, in the morning and in the evening — and this is how my face has changed in a month.”

“In the morning, I use cleanser, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, moisturizer, and sunscreen. In the evening, I cleanse again and apply multi-peptides with copper, tretinoin and moisturizer.”

“I’ve had 2 broadband light and 2 laser dermabrasions. And no, I haven’t had any other work done. No fillers, surgeries, etc. Anyone want to guess my age?”

“I’m going to turn 63 soon.”

“I had CO2 laser treatment done. I am 56 years old, and started moisturizing my face about 9 years ago.”

“I am 47, and I have eye bags. I tried a special gel from Dr. Brandt and I liked the result.”

“I am 55 years old, and the only thing I do on a daily basis is use sunscreen and apply moisturizer morning and evening.”

“I never took care of my skin until I turned 48 a year ago.”

“Started using different beauty products regularly and had a few treatments. I didn’t even think I would look this good. Believe me, it’s never too late to start!”

“I turned 50 this year. Skincare is self-care.”

“I’m 46. I have just recently started taking skincare seriously. I am using a retinol and a Vitamin C serum.”

“I’m 47 and have moved to mostly all natural products. Shocked at results.”

“I use a day cream and apply castor oil with frankincense at night. I’m 53, and I’m thrilled with the way my skin looks.”

“My mum is 73 years old in this picture. It has always amazed me how gorgeous she looks.”

“For 25 years, my mom used only retin-A and tretinoin, literally prayed on sunscreen and olive oil. That’s it.”

“When you’re 71 years old, a little Botox and fillers work wonders.”

“I’m 47, and the wrinkles on my forehead were pissing me off. I started using tretinoin every night, and this is the result 6 months later.”

“I’m 58 years old.”

“In the morning, I use cleansing oil, vitamin C serum, oil, moisturizer, and sunscreen. In the evening, I use cleansing oil, toner, castor oil, and moisturizer.”

“I use only cheap skincare products except for one serum. Stopped wearing makeup 10-15 years ago. I’m 48.”

“I think I look pretty good.”

“I’m 70 years old, and the only makeup I’m wearing here is lip balm.”

“The vitamin C serum has been a real lifesaver for me. I could see the results after 4 weeks. In the morning, I use snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, moisturizer, and sunscreen. And in the evening, I use exfoliating facial wipes, retinol A, moisturizer, and jojoba oil. I use retinol A every second night.”

“I’m 72, and I only use simple cleansers and moisturizers, well, and sunscreen.”

“Plus once a year I get Botox injected along my hair growth line and fillers in my nasolabial folds.”

“At the age of 57, I finally realized what I needed for perfect skin. In addition to tretinoin and hyaluronic acid, I discovered snail mucin.”

“I’m pushing 60. My only self-care secret is using sunscreen, sunscreen and more sunscreen. And I wear hats.”