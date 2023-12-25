19 Women Who Have Probably Discovered the Elixir of Youth

There are women who draw attention at any age while their friends ask them to reveal their skin and hair care secrets. We have put together the photos of beautiful ladies who will remind us how important it is to love your face and body and never stop taking care of them.

“The skin of my 86-year-old grandma”

“When she was 20, skincare was absolutely not popular and not talked about. One day she said, in the streets, she heard a man talking about how important it was to take care of the skin. That you should use a moisturizer and protect the skin from the sun! Since that day, she told me she always used a day moisturizer and a night one, and a cream for around the eyes and actual SPF.”

“I’m 46. I went to gym just to take pics of myself, then ate at Waffle House.”

“I’m a mom of 3 who recently took a good blow to my self-confidence. In fact, this picture is my most recent selfie. Just could use a boost.”

If I looked like you do after having 3 kids, then I would be so pleased. © Unknown author / Reddit

“I use tretinoin and snail mucin for beautiful skin.”

First thought on my mind was, “Is that Cersei?!” The resemblance is uncanny, especially that slight smirk. © PSyChoPaTh91 / Reddit

It’s a secret vampire power. Eternal youth, sun susceptibility, and that glow. © sneekysmiles / Reddit

“I’m 41, and I’m going to be spending another New Year alone. But it’s better than a toxic relationship.”

You look great for 41! I thought you were 30! © Elevated-Hype / Reddit

“First time in bathing suit a few months ago. Mother of 3, does it show?”

You look beautiful, sweetie! Great figure! © ewf4life / Reddit

“Would you believe I’m not wearing any foundation whatsoever?? So proud of my skin.”

“I’m 41. I never bought a dress like this, and I felt confident wearing it!”

“My mom (on the right) just turned 60 a week ago.”

“40-year-old mother of 2 needing a pick me up after a heartbreak.”

“I turned 30 this week.”

You look like you’re in your teens! Crazy! © Resident_Emu_3275 / Reddit

“Today I turned 36!”

“Switched from using expensive, luxury brands to lab skincare brands last August. This is the difference it’s made.”

“I’m 39.”

“I’m 38 at a bachelorette party”

“Is this an acceptable outfit for a 34-year-old mom? Or maybe a bit too much?”

It’s just a number. You look amazing and beautiful by the way. © Mrsaleen351 / Reddit

“Today’s my birthday! I guess 51 isn’t so bad!”

“It’s my birthday today! I’m turning 30!”

“I’m 51.”