20+ Animals That Are So Adorable, They Should Be Illegal
Animals
day ago
Ever feel like you just need a burst of pure, unfiltered joy? Look no further than our furry, feathery, and scaly companions! These adorable critters have a magical way of making us crack up, warming our hearts, and reminding us of life’s simplest delights. In this lineup, we’ve gathered 20+ hilariously cute, heart-stealing animals that are sure to leave you grinning from ear to ear.
1. “Every time I visit my parents, this happens, but they don’t own a cat.”
2. “Baby B update: her newest behavior, sticking her tongue out when she’s happy.”
3. “They really had to ruin the Christmas photo.”
4. “I told my dog my father would come over to visit in a while. My dog adores my father and patiently waited till he was there.”
5. “My dog’s cooler than your dog.”
6. “Hot off the printer, and look who was meowing at the door.”
7. “My dog was extremely tired, but just had to follow me into the bathroom in the middle of the night.”
8. “Her annual Christmas ritual.”
9. “Patrick helps Kevin get to the treats.”
10. “Just the best place to get warm.”
11. “If you’ve never seen a border terrier and sharpei mix, well here you go.”
12. “Trying to sneak a steak bite.”
13. “Absolute unit of a Corgi puppy, on the left. Notice how its siblings are giving it space as if they are afraid it’s going to eat them.”
14. “My parents’ cat forced open a patio door and ran away. 5 months later, he very much regretted his life choice.”
15. “I found this good girl at the grocery store, helping her mom bag the groceries.”
16. “He’s on a diet. It’s not going great.”
17. “Solved: why my pants always have a line of cat fur across the leg.”
18. “Woke up to these two staring at me at 7 am after getting home from a long weekend getaway.”
19. “My little helpers”
20. “Once, my dog fell down the stairs, and now he’s encouraged to go up but not down. These are the results.”
21. “My dog grabs things around the house and brings them to me for a treat. Today, he somehow got this.”
22. Relationships are hard work.
23. “Orange cat can’t believe his eyes.”
- If you look flabbergasted in the dictionary, you’ll see a picture of this cat’s face. He epitomizes flabbergastedness. iamjonjohann / Reddit
24. “Wife sent this after picking up our dog after surgery today. Says he’s still under the influence.”
If you can’t get enough of furry love, here go some more adorable animals who drip pure love.
Preview photo credit Crazelpup / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, Unknown author / Wikimedia Commons, suziiskywalker2 / Reddit
Comments
