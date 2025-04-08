16 Adorable Animals With Enough Love to Go to the Moon and Back

When it comes to pets, or even other animals we encounter, it’s hard to figure out how exactly their brains are wired. While some have heroic animal stories, others may have some really derpy four-legged companions. Here go more such stories that animals might just be the perfect mix of silly and smart, but they are all definitely amazing and full of love.

1. “My sweet dog has been fawning from a distance over our newborn daughter for the last couple of days.”

She looks like a proud new parent herself with her paw around your shoulder like that. 😂 It’s too sweet! Congratulations❤️ © JacqiPro13 / Reddit

2. “My cat randomly decided to make puking sounds every morning to wake me up for breakfast.”

I’d hear it, run out, and he’d just stop and meow like, “Well, since you’re up...” He only did it for maybe two weeks. He always changed up how he would wake me up.

For a short while, he would gently put his paws on my eyes. Or he would use one claw and poke my side. He never let me get used to anything. © LuxValentino / Reddit

3. “This (not so bright) cardinal keeps getting stuck in my porch & then gets offended when I remove him.”

Dude is absolutely seething in rage, look at how red he is! © HairyPlotters / Reddit

4. “I kept sleeping through my alarms. I couldn't figure out how.”

I’m not that heavy of a sleeper, but for about a week, I kept missing them. Then, just by chance, I woke up just before my alarm was supposed to go off. And, I got to watch my cat, that sleeps next to me, get up a minute later and stare at my phone.

As soon as the alarm started going off, she began furiously swiping at my phone, until it shut off, then walked back over, curled up, and went back to sleep. Little tyke figured out how to shut my alarm off and came prepared. © alfie_the_elf / Reddit

5. “Dogs spotted getting their picture taken.”

HOW did he get them all to sit still for the photo at the same time! Awesome. © crankybollix / Reddit

6. “Grandma dog did a grandma thing!”

I had two dogs many years ago; the older dog was grandmother to the younger one. Once, we were doing some light renovation on the house, and one of the doors was left open. So, of course, the young one ran out the door.

Everyone panicked trying to find him with no success, and in our panic we didn’t pay attention to the other; she left the house too. Just as we noticed her missing, we see her coming back down the street with the little one trailing next to her. © Lizzy_of_Galtar / Reddit

7. “My favorite picture of the best friend I’ve ever had.”

What an adorably frightening gremlin you have ❤️ I want to snuggle him. © Beverlady / Reddit

8. “I have two dogs, a Chihuahua and a Labrador.”

The lab ran to the back door and started barking like mad one day. I got up to investigate, and the chi snatched my pizza off my dinner plate and bolted.

I chased her down to find her and the lab sharing the pizza. There was nobody at the back door. © infamousoz / Reddit

9. “I made a viral post last year about a female box tortoise that I befriended after giving her some raspberries. Well, guess who just showed up again in my garden this year?”

She is even bolder and more entertaining than last year. She is not afraid of me whatsoever, and is trying to bite my fingers if I don’t have any berries for her. She ate two big strawberries out of the garden yesterday, and I gave her a fat worm also. After she was done eating, she went and had a nap underneath a bush.

My daughter has named her Strawberry. © abhitchc / Reddit

10. “My pig, Pumpkin. It was a hot summer day, and I watched her go take a drink from her water bowl and make a face.”

She then proceeded to nudge the bowl, with her snout, into the shade. It blew my mind that she understood the sun was heating her water and the shade would cool it down. She was a very smart girl. She knew to sit, lie down, wait, spin, paw, and get your toy, and I taught her none of it.

I was training my dog one day outside, as we had been doing most nice days, and one day I gave the command for spin, and across the yard, the pig turned herself around. After further investigation and many treats, it turned out Pumpkin had learned pretty much everything. © princessflubcorm / Reddit

11. “The best friend I've ever had when I was 15, 25, and 30.”

You, the dog, and the tree. Story of growth. © epi_glowworm / Reddit

12. “He kept waking me up like he wanted to go out. It was pouring rain, so I wasn’t too eager.”

He finally stood at the foot of the bed, looking down the hall. Since I’d not seen him do this, I figured it was urgent. I got up, dressed, and put the leash on him.

When I opened the door, I could smell smoke. I commented to my partner that someone’s house was on fire. When I turned on the porch light, I found out it was our house. I called the fire department, and they responded quickly and got the fire out with little damage to our house.

The pup got steak and eggs for breakfast. Had he not woken us up, we’d have probably not survived. © Griffie / Reddit

13. “Troy and Abed are from the same litter, and they're inseparable.”

I would say, “Troy and Abed in the Morning!” Every single morning for them. How freaking adorable! © Anyth1ngforSelenas / Reddit

14. “My elderly mom moved in with me and my dog claimed her as his.”

He stayed close to her, even sleeping with her. One evening I was watching TV, when the dog came running up to me barking. I thought I was funny saying, “What’s wrong, boy? Is Timmy down a well?” I had a chuckle, and then it hit me, Mom!

I got up and quickly followed my dog to where my mom was on the floor after having fallen. Thankfully, she wasn’t hurt, but she couldn’t get up on her own. Even now, over 4 years since she passed, if I say, “grandma,” my dog’s ears perk up, and he looks towards where her bedroom was. © Seven_bushes / Reddit

15. “2015, compared to 2025.”

You got bigger. He got 'biggerer.' © touchmybodily / Reddit

16. “My dog saved a little kid.”

I was gaming on my PC yesterday afternoon. My golden retriever (who never barks) started losing her mind in a panic, and barking like crazy while looking out the front window. I then saw an at most 3-year-old boy walking up my neighbor’s driveway and into their backyard. No one was home at that house, so I asked my other neighbor who has young kids if he knew the young boy, which he didn’t.

He and I tried to talk to the kid, who was not speaking and would just shrug. We asked another neighbor if he knew anything or had seen the kid, to which he had not. Those 2 guys took the kid up the street, asking around, while I went to get my phone and dial 911.

When I called after saying my location and that I found a kid, the operator quickly asked what clothing he was wearing, and after I confirmed she yelled to someone, “They found him!” 2 police officers were there in under 60 seconds. The boy had gone missing about 30 minutes earlier off a fairly busy road about half a mile away. From what the officers said, the family was extremely relieved.

2 female officers came to my house about 15 minutes later to finish up their report, to which I informed them of my doggie’s actions. They had my dog come out on the porch with them and gave her all the pet’s and scratches and told her how amazing she is. If it weren’t for my dog barking like nuts, who knows if that young boy would have ever been found? So thankful for my incredible doggie; she is absolutely amazing, and I love her so much. © tankman714 / Reddit