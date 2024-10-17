20+ Clients Who Turned Ordinary Interactions Into Extraordinary Stories

Working with the public often comes with a lot of stress. Dealing with just one difficult customer can be exhausting, and you might face several on some days. Yet, now and then, certain clients or visitors stand out so much that their behavior leaves a lasting impression.

I work in a fitness club. One trainer had a client who asked her to write everything down in detail on a sheet of paper. The trainer wrote, “Eat porridge for breakfast. Weigh 3 ounces of dry cereal...” — and so on.

After 3 days, the woman complained to the management that she had a stomach ache from our diet. It turned out that she ate dry oat flakes. People can be peculiar sometimes... © Overheard / VK

I worked at a Mongolian restaurant that served white rice. A guest honestly did not know what rice was when I offered him some. I had to explain it as “those little white things”. After 10 seconds of me trying to figure out if he was just messing with me, he looked at me still confused, and I just said, “Nevermind.” © _Lumos / Reddit

“Your programmers are incompetent! They can’t do anything right!”

“Does the program work?”

“It does”

“Any errors?”

“No errors.”

“Does the program work exactly as written in the technical task?”

“Yes, but when we wrote it, we had something completely different in mind!” © astrobeglec / Pikabu

I’m a vet tech. A lot of people think their dog’s nipples are ticks. A lot. One man even pulled a “but he’s a boy!” on us. © JunkyardForLove / Reddit

I work in a supermarket. And here I stand today, laying out eggs, not disturbing anyone, and some guy next to me is choosing his “best dozen.” But suddenly he drops one brown egg.

I, with the speed of a cheetah, rush after it and catch it about 4 inches above the floor. I hand it to the guy with a mute reproach. And he yells, “Harry Potter caught the golden snitch! Gryffindor wins!”

When I burst out laughing and asked why Gryffindor, he said my uniform was red. He made my day! © Unknown author / Pikabu

“Hello, yes, it’s okay.”

“But won’t it affect the results?”

“You’ll study half as much. You got a C in the quarter. Of course, it will.”

“But we have singing, art and gymnastics classes! We can’t come twice a week! Can we come once a week? Will she be able to learn everything in a month?”

“In 4 lessons? No, she won’t. She has to come at least twice a week.”

“But we have singing, art, and gymnastics classes!”

“I think we keep going around in circles.” © Lirala / Pikabu

I work as a hairdresser. I have a rich client. A couple of days after her visit, she called me in tears, saying that she had lost her earrings. Hadn’t I found them?

I pushed back the table, and indeed there were earrings. I told her this. She rushed over, took a look at them, and said, “Yes, they’re mine! But I’m not going to wear them anymore — they were lying on the floor here, yuck! So if you want them, you can have them.”

And she left. I don’t even know what it was. But I took the earrings, they were beautiful.

“Hello, how much do your services cost for a full day of shooting on July 20?”

“Hello, this date is available. The cost is this much, it includes....”

“Cake!”

“Excuse me?”

“Well, I want a cake to be included in the photographer’s service.”

“You know, I’m not much of a baker.”

“And you were recommended to me as a professional!”

An awkward pause. Then the woman hangs up. © alexm626 / Pikabu

And at the end of the week, the hulk came back and asked if we could include pea porridge and beef cutlets on the menu. I said yes. From then on, we had that hulk and the bloke eating at our place on a regular basis.

And only a few months later, I accidentally found out why they ate at our place. It turned out that they had heard rumors that we throw away food 2 days before its expiry date and cook only fresh food. I don’t want to brag, but we haven’t had a single poisoning during the whole period of our work. © admin / y-story

“I work in a mobile phone store. Today, a client came in and asked me why his SIM card wasn’t working.”

We have an online shop where we sell audio cassettes (yes, there are a lot of fans of this vintage in the world). In early November, a guy from Germany bought 4 cassettes from us. But the package got stuck somewhere on the way for a couple of weeks. The client opened a dispute in due time and demanded a refund. We returned the money to him.

A week later, the client wrote back to us that the package finally arrived. He liked the cassettes very much, but one of them turned out to be a little defective — it is a little tight when rewinding, and therefore in his opinion, it would be fair if we sent him a replacement. I couldn’t even find the words to answer him immediately. © Andruss / Pikabu

“Good afternoon, I’m listening.”

“Hello, can you tell me the capital of Australia?”

“Excuse me?”

“Well, I received your commercial offer, it says, ‘Contact me if you have any questions.’ I want to know the capital of Australia.”

“Canberra, if I’m not mistaken.”

“Oh great, now can you tell me more about your offer?” © IamLie / Pikabu

Me: “Did you use the password?”

Client: “Yes. It said there was an error.”

Me: “What password did you use?”

Client: “I just hit okay, and it said that I had the wrong password.”

Me: “Wait. So, did you type anything in?”

Client: “Well, no.”

Me: “Could you use the password that we provided you?”

Client: “I didn’t think it would work, so I deleted the email.”

Me: “...” © DiDalt / Reddit

I work in a library. Once I checked out several books to a woman and told her the return date. She looked at her friend, then back at me, and said, shocked, “You mean I have to bring the books back?” © twentyfeettall / Reddit

A mother and a daughter came into my shop. While the woman was choosing, the daughter was begging for something for herself. To all the questions, the mother answered, “No, it’s expensive. No, put it down, you have this thing already.” The girl asked me in desperation:

“Do you have anything for free?!”

“No.”

“You should. You have to entice people with free stuff. ”

Here it is, the secret of a successful business. © Yasminurlik / Pikabu

“A client called with the problem of persistent errors in Windows. I said, ’Bring it in, let’s have a look.’ He brought this system unit.”

I used to work as a taxi call center operator. One day, a woman called us and ordered a taxi to a vet clinic. According to regulations, I was obliged to ask if the dog had a muzzle, bedding, and other things. Then we had this dialogue:

“Are you coming with your pet?”

“Yes, I have a pug.”

“It must wear a muzzle.”

“What muzzle? It’s a pug! It doesn’t even have a face!” © Eavesdropping/Ideer

The customer says again, “There are 6 bolts here, I could do it all myself.” I take out a screwdriver and go back to the workshop. The customer decided to take everything apart and fix it himself. As a result, he tore off the keyboard cable, tore off the cable with the power button, and broke the connector on the board for the keyboard. And then said that it was all my fault, because I didn’t look at his laptop at once, and because of me he broke everything. © Unknown author / Pikabu

