Life has a funny way of surprising us with coincidences so absurdly improbable that they almost feel orchestrated. Whether it’s a moment of perfect timing, a mirror image of yourself appearing in an unexpected place, or a bizarre alignment of events, fate sometimes enjoys flexing its mysterious powers.

1. “My friend's outfit exactly matched my coffee cup today”

2. “My sneaker matches my gym floor.”

3. “My leggings matched the chair at the vacation rental.”

4. “Glitch in the matrix”

5. “The way these chips match my countertop”

6. “This glitch in the matrix”

7. “By complete coincidence, the trees along this street matched the colors of the buildings”

8. “Today, my professor decided to match his tie with his powerpoint theme.”

9. “I accidentally matched my sweater with my daughter’s birthday hats.”

10. Something caused this car to duplicate

11. “My Band-Aid is the same exact color as my skin tone.”

12. “My sock matched this wall in a dressing room.”

13. “Was this planned?”

14. “Glitch in the Matrix”

15. “My buddy found his 1572 doppelgänger at the art museum.”

16. “I lost my legs for a sec.”

17. “My dog matches my rug.”

18. “The striations on this crystal aligned precisely with MIL’s shirt. It ain’t transparent folks.”

19. “Her hair colour matches the bristles of the brush”

20. “My mom’s friend found someone who completed her ensemble.”