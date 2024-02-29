20+ Fun Movies to Watch With Friends

When things don’t go as planned, it can put a damper on your day. But one surefire way to lift your spirits is to gather your friends for a movie night. That’s right, and we’ve got you covered with a list of fun movies to watch that are sure to brighten your day.

1. Bridesmaids

This movie follows Annie, a struggling single woman, who becomes her best friend Lillian’s maid of honor. As she faces the challenges of wedding planning alongside a group of eccentric bridesmaids, Annie grapples with her own personal and romantic setbacks. Determined to prove her loyalty and friendship, she navigates through the ups and downs of wedding planning to ensure Lillian’s special day is perfect. You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.8/10

2. Dumb and Dumber

Dumb and Dumber tells the story of two not-so-smart buddies, Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, who go on a trip to return a suitcase full of money to its owner. Along the way, they face funny problems and make silly mistakes. Despite their lack of smarts, their friendship helps them get through the crazy adventures they encounter on their journey.



You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.3/10

3. This Is the End

This movie is about a group of Hollywood actors, including Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Jonah Hill, as they face the apocalypse while attending a party at Franco’s house. As the world outside descends into chaos, the group must confront their own egos, insecurities, and past conflicts while trying to survive the end of days. Through a mix of comedy and action, the film explores themes of friendship, redemption, and the value of human connection in the face of imminent destruction.



You can find this movie on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.6/10

4. The Big Lebowski

The Big Lebowski follows the laid-back and unconventional character known as “The Dude” as he becomes entangled in a series of bizarre events after being mistaken for a millionaire with the same name. Alongside his bowling buddies, Walter and Donny, The Dude navigates a world of mistaken identity all while trying to retrieve his stolen rug. The Dude embarks on a quest for justice and redemption, ultimately learning about the absurdity of life.



You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐8.1 /10

5. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

The mischievous high school student Ferris Bueller decides to skip school and embark on an epic adventure in downtown Chicago with his best friend Cameron and girlfriend Sloane. Throughout the day, Ferris concocts elaborate schemes to outsmart his school’s principal and avoid getting caught. Along the way, they experience a series of hilarious escapades, including crashing a parade and dining at a fancy restaurant. Through their antics, Ferris and his friends learn the importance of seizing the moment and enjoying life to the fullest.



You can find this movie on Paramount Plus.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.8/10

6. Clueless

The fashionable and popular high school student Cher Horowitz faces the ups and downs of teenage life in Beverly Hills. Cher, together with her friends, engages in matchmaking and socializing while dealing with typical adolescent challenges. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she attempts to improve the lives of those around her, leading to humorous misadventures and life lessons about friendship, love, and self-discovery. Through its witty dialogue, the movie captures the essence of adolescence in the 1990s.



You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.9/10

7. Just Go with It

This romantic comedy is about a plastic surgeon named Danny who pretends to be unhappily married in order to attract women. When he meets the woman of his dreams, Palmer, he enlists his assistant, Katherine, to pose as his soon-to-be-divorced wife. As their web of lies becomes increasingly complicated, Danny and Katherine find themselves caught up in a whirlwind of mistaken identities and romantic entanglements.



You can find this movie on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

8. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is the first movie in the sequel, that follows the quirky and eccentric Ace Ventura as he navigates the world of animal detective work. When a dolphin mascot goes missing from the Miami Dolphins football team, Ace is hired to find it. Using his strange methods and offbeat personality, Ace finds himself on a hilarious journey full of laughs and outrageous situations. Along the way, he faces colorful characters and bizarre clues, leading to unexpected twists and turns. Through his zany adventures, Ace proves that he is the ultimate pet detective, making this film a top on the list of fun movies to watch. You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.9/10

9. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls is the second movie in the sequel, and it follows the eccentric detective Ace Ventura as he takes a wild adventure to Africa to retrieve a sacred white bat for a tribe. He encounters various obstacles and eccentric characters and uses his unconventional methods and unique abilities to solve the case. Through outrageous antics and comedic moments, the pet detective navigates treacherous jungles and dangerous situations, all while trying to uncover the truth behind the missing bat.



You can find this movie on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

10. No Hard Feelings

Maddie, facing the risk of losing her home, discovers an interesting job opportunity: helping wealthy parents to transform their shy 19-year-old son into a confident young man before college. With only one summer to achieve this goal, Maddie is determined to succeed, even if it means facing challenges with Percy, who proves to be more difficult than she anticipated. As time ticks away, Maddie’s deadline approaches, and she risks losing everything.



You can find this movie on HBO Max.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

11. Liar Liar

This movie is the story of a pathological liar-lawyer named Fletcher Reede who, due to his son’s birthday wish, is suddenly unable to tell a lie for an entire day. Tired of his father’s lies, the son wishes that his dad couldn’t tell a lie for a day. This causes chaos in both his personal and professional life, especially since his father is a lawyer who relies on deceit to win cases and put criminals back on the streets.



You can find this movie on Rakuten TV.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.9/10

12. The Family Plan

The Family Plan is an action-packed comedy where Mark Wahlberg’s character, Dan enjoys his life as a family man, without notifying his wife and family about having a secret life before them. He was once a rogue agent and assassin. For more than a decade he tries to stay in the shadows, but when his old enemies find him, Dan must act quickly. He takes his wife, teenage daughter, teenage son, and baby on a surprise trip to Las Vegas to escape. You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.3/10

13. Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen tells the story of the Gilbreth family, who have twelve children. The parents, Frank and Lillian, are efficiency experts, and they run their household like a well-oiled machine. However, their organized life is turned upside down when Frank takes on a new job opportunity that requires the family to move. The children must adapt to a new town, new school, and new dynamics within their family.



You can find this movie on Disney+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.9/10

14. Hot Tub Time Machine

A group of friends accidentally travel back in time while using a hot tub at a ski resort. Finding themselves in the 1980s, they must navigate the era’s cultural differences and events, all while attempting to figure out how to return to their own time. Through humorous antics and unexpected twists, they learn how to value their friendship and embrace the present.



You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

15. Click

Click follows the story of a workaholic architect named Michael, who receives a magical universal remote control. With the remote, he gains the ability to control time and reality, allowing him to fast-forward through unpleasant moments in his life. However, as Michael increasingly relies on the remote to manipulate his experiences, he begins to lose touch with his loved ones and the true meaning of life.



You can find this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

16. The Brothers Grimsby

The Brothers Grimsby is a movie about the misadventures of two long-lost brothers, Nobby and Sebastian, who reunite after many years apart. Nobby, a dim-witted and boisterous football fan, discovers that Sebastian is a suave MI6 spy. Together, they unwittingly become embroiled in a dangerous mission to save the world from a deadly virus. During their journey, they come across really weird situations, funny moments, and times when they become closer like brothers. Through all the crazy things that happen, they figure out the importance of sticking together, being brave, and valuing family.



You can find this movie on Rakuten TV.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.2/10

17. Sextuplets

Sextuplets follows the hilarious journey of Alan, who discovers that he is one of six identical siblings separated at birth. Determined to find his long-lost family, Alan finds himself on a wild adventure to track down his five lost siblings. He’s stunned to discover Russell, the first long-lost brother he never knew existed. Determined to find their other siblings, they set off on a road trip, but Alan begins to question whether delving into their past was a mistake. You can find this movie on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 4.5/10

18. The Animal

The Animal follows the story of Marvin, a hapless and awkward man who dreams of becoming a police officer but lacks the physical prowess. After a near-fatal car accident, Marvin undergoes a life-saving operation using animal organs, giving him superhuman abilities. Embracing his newfound strength, Marvin joins the police force and becomes a local hero. However, as he navigates his new life, he must also confront the ethical dilemmas and comedic situations that arise from his animalistic instincts. You can find this movie on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 4.8/10

19. Coneheads

Coneheads revolves around an extraterrestrial family, the Coneheads, who crash-land on Earth and attempt to blend in with human society. Led by patriarch Beldar and matriarch Prymatt, the Coneheads try to adapt to life on Earth while hiding their alien origins. However, their distinctive cone-shaped heads and peculiar behaviors often lead to comical misunderstandings and mishaps. As they navigate their new surroundings, the Coneheads encounter various challenges and adventures, all while trying to keep their true identities a secret from their neighbors and government officials. You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.4/10

20. Big Daddy

This movie is about Sonny Koufax, a laid-back man-child who unexpectedly finds himself responsible for a five-year-old boy named Julian. Sonny, eager to impress his girlfriend, pretends to be Julian’s father, but soon discovers the joys and challenges of parenthood. As he navigates his newfound role, Sonny learns the importance of family. He forms a heartfelt bond with Julian and realizes that being a father figure is more rewarding than he ever imagined. You can find this movie on Apple TV+.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 6.4/10

21. Instant Family

Instant Family follows the journey of a couple who decide to adopt three siblings, transforming their lives overnight. As they try to face the ups and downs of parenthood and the complexities of the foster care system, they learn about love, sacrifice, and the true meaning of family. Sometimes the most unexpected journeys lead to the greatest rewards. The humor in this film is why it’s worth adding to the list of fun movies to watch.



You can find this movie on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 7.3/10

22. The Last Laugh

The Last Laugh centers around Al Hart, a retired talent manager who reconnects with his first client, Buddy Green, a former stand-up comedian. Al convinces Buddy to come out of retirement for one last comedy tour. As they go on this journey together, they encounter various challenges and rekindle their friendship. You can find this movie on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: ⭐ 5.6/10