20 Heartwarming Photos of Young Mothers and Grandmothers Who Turned Everyone’s Head

In the modern world, photography has become something mundane — a couple of seconds, and you have hundreds of pictures in your phone. But once upon a time, each photo was a real treasure with meaning and emotion. Online users shared exactly this kind of touching and priceless pictures of their mothers and grandmothers.

“My mother’s high school graduation photo, 1957”

“The first love. Photo of my mother took by my father in the late 70s”

“My gorgeous granny back in 1963. Right when bikinis started to be acceptable.”

“Mom waiting for her prom date, 1966”

“My mom, Prom 1959”

“My great-grandfather was a tailor and made the dress that my great-grandmother is wearing in the photo, 1917.”

“My mother-in-law in the early 70s. My husband’s friends still talk about having a crush on her!”

“My mom at 16 in her room, 1987”

“My mother and her sisters in the 60s”

“My grandmother in 1946”

“My grandmother made this dress herself. This picture was taken the day my grandpa proposed to her.”

“Granny in the 1970s”

“My mother and father in 1974. They had just celebrated 50 years of marriage.”

“My mom at about 18 years old”

“My grandmother in the 1950s. She sang her way through life singing with a women’s trio that performed at local restaurants.”

“My grandmother at 36. She recently turned 100.”

I admire her bathing suit. It’s classy, attractive, and timeless. © shmarold / Reeddit

“My mother in the 80s. She used to say she went through haircuts like people go through clothes.”

“My grandmother in 1952. I miss her very much.”

“My Oma in front of the Sydney Opera House mid-construction after immigrating to Australia”

“My beautiful mother in 1952”