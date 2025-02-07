22 Bizarre Interior Designs That Will Remain in Our Heads Rent Free

Ever seen a piece of furniture, or room that remained hiding in a dark corner of your memory, labeled “do not do this at home?” Well, these Redditor found similar home decor monstrosities, and don’t know whether to laud the creators, or go after them. Either way, we are sure these pictures will remain with you for a while to come, and make you smile every time you recall them.

1. “This cursed door handle.”

2. “A wooden, tiered sink.”



3. “My parents: we don’t need a paint roller.”

4. “Why let a rock face get in the way when building a pub restroom?”



5. “What to do with this space?”

6. “This ladder to reach a loft in an Airbnb.”

7. “Leather bed.”

8. “This jean bag chair.”

9. “Some actual photos of the house I grew up in.”

“Previous owner was the creator of the Pink Panther and first president of Marvel animation. Definitely a little eccentric. Parents got the house for pretty cheap because nobody else would touch it.” Prior-Ambassador7737 / Reddit

10. “My brother says my house is a circus. I don’t see it that way.”

11. “My wife’s friend gave this chair a glow up.”

12. “Tape measure curtain?”

“I like the select-a-size idea, but someone is going to lose an eye.” pichael288 / Reddit

13. “This pig chair.”

14. “$20,000 Leather turd sofa.”

15. “These toddler bedsheets designed with wet patches are realistic enough to make you think they’ve had an accident every time you go in.”

16. “Toilet door signs in a bar in Spain. There’s no real way of knowing what gender each rock signifies — I chose wrong.”

17. “These stairs where you have to hug the wall or sprain your ankle.”

18. “Bug cabinet.”

“This is legit the coolest cabinet I’ve ever seen! Then again, I don’t pay much attention to cabinets when they’re not shaped like giant bugs or whatever, so...” flanjoe / Reddit

19. “This amazing bed frame.”

“Why do the teeth go all the way around? Why is it slanted? Why is there a stain on one tooth? So many questions.” alotanonsense / Reddit



20. A genuine house of horrors!

I went to a house to fix something. Was greeted by a wall of dolls. Just dolls everywhere. I thought it was weird, but whatever.

Things were even stranger in the next room. The ENTIRE ROOM was full of animals in glass containers. The first one I saw was a bird in a glass jar. Not preserved or anything.

It’s like the owner collected dead animals and stuffed it into glass containers, and used it as home decor. Between the dolls and animals, I was creeped out enough to high tail it out of there.

21. “Handmade watermelon table with duck feet.”

“This is such terrible taste, I absolutely love it!” chrissie_watkins / Reddit

22. A bathroom with a view.

I was staying at my aunt’s new beach house for the holidays. The master bathroom had a jacuzzi and I asked if I could use it. I was in the tub, enjoying the jets, when I noticed the wall was covered with motorized blinds.

Thinking it might open up to a garden view, I rolled them up, only to see the rest of the family sitting at the dining table, staring at a wet and soapsuds-engulfed me. I’ve never lived it down. But why did the bathroom open to a view of the dining room in the first place?