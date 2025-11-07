20 Manicures So Beautiful, We Wish They Could Last Forever

Girls stuff
day ago
20 Manicures So Beautiful, We Wish They Could Last Forever

For many people, a manicure is a pleasant beauty routine, a way to relax and tidy up their hands. Choosing the color, shape, and design is like a unique form of therapy. And how delightful it is to look at fresh, neat nails! The heroines of this article can’t stop admiring the magic on their nails. From minimalist designs to detailed narratives — it’s a true work of art, not just a manicure!

I did the client’s nails for the wedding, but here’s what was hidden on the other side.

I called these “celestial jewels” when I sketched out the design.

I started doing nails 4 months ago because I was let go from my sales job. Thoughts?

Oh, Rubber Duckie, you’re the one.


Some spooky cat eyes brought to you by my wonderful nail artist!

My nail artist never lets me down!

I’m getting married this Friday!

A press on art project I did recently!

Halloween!

My friend did my nails and I love them!

My fall vibe!

Alchemised nails

First time doing GelX... and at home! Fall burgundy

I tried painting blooming flowers and I’m not disappointed with the result.

This is art.

Latte art manicure

Is it too much?

Nuance nail art journey

The best nail art I’ve ever done

Nail arts have no limit


And these timeless nail designs don’t go out of style. Check them out.

Preview photo credit crashbandi**** / Reddit

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads