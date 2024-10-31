20+ Parenting Fails That Prove Kids Bring the Best Laughs

Planning with kids? Good luck! The truth is, when you bring children into the mix, expect chaos. They see the world in wild, unpredictable ways, turning your best-laid plans into hilarious adventures. One minute you’re thinking it’ll be a chill day, and the next, your kid is launching off the swing like they’re in a superhero movie.

And in the bonus section, you’ll find out about how hard it is sometimes to guess what it means to be a cool parent.

“Would you pay 3 chocolate coins and 1 cookie for these nails? Courtesy of my 2.5-year-old daughter.”

Sounds like she’s under charging! Better tip extra! © Lookitsacoconut / Reddit

“I made my kid a sandbox outside the house. But something went wrong...”

“A boy at a museum in Haifa today broke a 3500 year old jar”

“Today I realized why mums appreciate wooden eco toys so much. Turns out they don’t drown in the toilet.”

“How my kid eats a muffin”

“I can’t see anything!”

“I let my daughter pull the car into the garage”

“My daughter said she could put her own ketchup on her plate.”

“My 8-year-old daughter trolling me”

“I found where my 3-year-old twins have been hiding my loose change.”

“My son scares himself when he puts on this mask.”

“My kid bit my washing machine, and now it leaks”

Children and cleanliness in the car are incompatible concepts.

“Apparently my 11 y/o daughter can’t eat dinner because everything is burned”

“Left my teenage son with the pizza.”

“My daughter and her bestie decided the sofa was the perfect place to make a batch of glue slime.”

“I just took a photo of my daughter crawling under the sofa. Is it time to call an exorcist?”

“Told my son that he had to eat half of his hot dog before we could watch a movie”

“The face of a parent who had to deal with the fact that his child really locked her mother in her bedroom because she got her mouth stuck on the doorknob from the other side of the door.”

“My kids did my makeup. My son (10) was art inspired. My daughter (12) was going for classic, and I was actually really impressed by what she did.”

“I had the shower door wedged open with a broom. Daughter tried to close the shower door. Oops.”

“I spent a solid 2 minutes watching this child drink directly from the playground water-feature ground before an adult stopped her.”

Bonus: Being a great parent is a task with many unknowns.

My son woke up in the middle of the night and was inconsolable because he couldn’t find his hand. It was on the end of his arm, the same as always. But it took an eternity to convince him it was there. ungratefuls***tebag / Reddit

A kid kicked me in the leg while having a tantrum at the doctor. His mum looked at me and said he was just expressing his frustration and then proceeded to give him a bag of sweets because....well I’m not sure why. Was mega pissed! 19792014 / Reddit

My ex’s son (who I loved btw) kept “hitting” me with an imaginary sword so I “took it from him” and threw it in an imaginary lake. The dude straight crumpled and was devastated. It was hilarious. Elderbridge / Reddit