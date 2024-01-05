20+ Vintage Items That Haven’t Lost Their Charm Even Now

Vintage items don’t tend to lose their relevance over time. On the contrary, they are getting filled with charm. We can spend hours looking at photos of items that have become even more refined over the years.

“My grandmother got this in Germany in the 50’s or 60’s. It is now mine, but I honestly don’t know what it is. It’s beautiful.”

I think it’s an amethyst oblong console. © tfortrishy / Reddit

What’s cool about it being made from pink toned art glass is that not only is pink glass expensive and tricky to make, it contains gold. Usually, any glass with pink tones is very pricey for this reason! © Doeraymefarso / Reddit

“Look at this 1960s era Oscar De La Renta mink coat.”

“My grandma has owned these glasses for 36 years. Turns out that they are unsolid gold with ruby.”

“A 1920s Uranium necklace. It glows a bright, almost opaque green when placed under UV light.”

“My 1970s dress collection thus far!”

“My unique engagement ring, it was my late grandmother’s. It’s called a floral cluster setting, and it was a trend in engagement rings in the 1960s.”

“About 10 of 100+ Oriya Script Palm Leaf Manuscripts in my library.”

“I inherited this gorgeous table from my partner’s wealthy grandmother.”

“Added a vintage fridge to our kitchen to complete the look.”

“Vintage Elgin Pocket Watch from the late 1800s. It was passed down in the family for 4 generations.”

“Mom just gave me a family heirloom... a flask from the 1800s.”

“My friend found a turquoise collection from her grandma and sold it to me. These have sat in a basement for the last 40+ years.”

“My grandpa’s collection of the first edition hard cover Harry Potter books. Worth well over $100,000.”

“Family heirloom. My grandfather’s watch. Mum says he treasured it.”

“The other vintage guitar in my family. Dad’s 1969 Gibson SG”

“101 years old and going strong... There’s nothing like a vintage fountain pen.”

“My grandpa’s razor I inherited, used to shave with him (without razor in) when little. 1940’s gold plated double edge blade.”

“My mum bought these earrings when she was 13 about 60 years ago.”

“This vintage couch feels like it was made for our living room.”

Welcome to 1975. That couch is a treasure and in a perfect shape. © YourDimeTime / Reddit

“A gorgeous 1970s original Gunne Sax Victorian wedding dress and an entire set of mid-20th century dinnerware. I’m swooning.”

“I was ecstatic when I found this 1960-70’s marble-top coffee table.”

“This dress is literally in perfect condition after almost 50 years.”