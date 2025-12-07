25 Sleek Manicure Ideas to Try This Winter

The hashtag #brownnailpolish has a cool 4.6 million views and counting on TikTok, proving its undeniable popularity. Although this rich, expensive-looking shade is nothing new, it remains a timeless neutral go-to for many.

Its resurgence may be linked to the evolution of the ’latte’ beauty trend, which celebrates warm, creamy tones. Brown nail polish perfectly mirrors the rich hues of caramel, toffee, and chocolate that define this aesthetic. Stylish and versatile, it’s a shade that effortlessly adds sophistication to any look.