12 Moments That Show Kindness Is What Brings the World Success and the Light of Happiness

My late husband didn't read well. His ex wife handled everything. He couldn't even write a check, so he would get advances on his pay, in cash. She kept him down on purpose and made him feel stupid. He WASN'T. HE WAS smart, extremely funny and could drive ANYTHING, From a car to a GIANT ROCK HAULER. The kind that they use in massive quarries. Every piece of heavy equipment made, WITHOUT A COMPUTER THAT DOES ALL THE WORK. I tried to teach him how to read better, but his ex had worn him down so much that he thought I was making fun of him. That broke my heart. The hardest part, was after I taught him HOW to write a check, he WROTE A LOT OF THEM😱. It took some time, but he finally understood how to NOT write a check that we couldn't cover. I think that it's GREAT your daughter taught your dad. Good job, kiddo.