30 beauty treasures whose magical abilities will surprise you

How important is beauty and personal care for you and how much time do you spend searching for the right products? We know researching and trying can be exhausting. That’s why we did the laborious thing for you and discovered 30 products reviewers agree deliver on their promises.

1. Flexible hair rollers that come in a package of 42 pieces, all 7-inches with 6 thickness types. They are safe to wear during sleep and are ideal for short, medium, and long hair. They allow you to effortlessly create pretty curls at home with wet or dry hair.

2. Dry shampoo that gives your hair a break from wet washes and heat styling. It helps absorb oily buildup, freshens your hair, and volumizes it. The product uses a blend of natural ingredients like tapioca starch and kaolin. It is vegan, talc-free, cruelty-free, and non-aerosol.

3. Tea tree oil shampoo that gently deep cleans hair and scalp removing deep-seated contaminants, excess oils, build-up, and residue. It is free of petrolatum, mineral oil, parabens, colorants, and phthalates. It is recommended for all hair types.

4. Automatic curling iron that creates beautiful, lasting curls instantly. Simply put part of the hair on the iron and let it do the rest of the curling. With the touch of a button, you can choose the curls immediately and the tool automatically catches and curls hair.

5. Skincare oil that is recommended and clinically proven for scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone. Vitamin E helps maintain healthy looking skin, while natural chamomile and lavender oil calm and soothe. The non-greasy formula hydrates your skin.

6. Dream coat spray that is an anti-frizz formula waterproofs your hair even in the worst humidity. It leaves hair super glossy, glassy, and ultra smooth. Just spray liberally on damp but not wet hair. It’s recommended to use after 3 or 4 shampoos, not after every single wash.

7. Callus remover ideal for rough and unsightly skin on your feet. Just apply the gel for 5–10 minutes and follow up with a foot scrubber. It offers a very affordable solution to treating your feet instead of visiting an expensive salon. Before applying, make sure to soak your feel and dry them.

8. Semi-permanent hair dye which is a highly pigmented, rich shade. It will even give unbleached medium brown hair a gorgeous jewel-toned burgundy hue. If you want a softer version of the color dilute it. It is made only from vegan ingredients with no animal by-products.

9. Lash enhancing serum that delivers more youthful, healthy, and dramatic eyelashes within 4–6 weeks. It offers long-lasting results, and it is scientifically tested and safe for use around the eyes. It’s best not to use, though, if you are pregnant or nursing.

10. Detangling brush that features a uniquely vented cushion that reduces styling time. It also has anti-static bristles that gently release hair strands and reduce breakage and split ends. It works equally great on wet or dry hair.

11. Dark spot remover soap bar that promotes a balanced, more even tone, and a healthy glow. You can use this for your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, and underarms. Vitamin C, retinol, and collagen help your skin stay hydrated from the inside out with minimal sun damage, dark spots, and blemishes.

12. Acne treatment gel that clears breakouts where they start and prevents new acne from forming, which restores skin’s texture and tone. It is suitable for use as part of your morning or evening regimen. It is a water-based formula, oil free, alcohol-free, and fragrance free.

13. Natural bronzer that instantly hydrates and luminizes your skin. It is infused with glycerin and shea butter for all day hydration. It is available in 4 shades for all skin tones. The drops can be worn alone under foundation or on target areas for a more luminous effect.

14. Collagen hair treatment made of high quality ingredients from herbs. The formula activates energy to damaged hair from roots to ends, repairs deeply dry and damaged hair fibers, and fills in the hair cavities, leaving hair hydrated, orderly, smooth, and luster.

15. Collagen face cream that also includes retinol and hyaluronic acid. It diminishes the signs of aging and keeps your skin moisturized. It also helps boost skin renewal and elasticity, restoring texture and smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. You will also feel your skin getting softer and more hydrated.

16. Foaming curl mousse formulated with coconut oil and shea butter. It deeply penetrates and hydrates hair, leaving hair soft and nourished, while creating soft wraps. It also tames frizz and creates a natural look. It dries quickly, so you can leave the house right after applying it.

17. Makeup sponges made from latex-free materials. They can be used to apply BB cream, cosmetic foundation, concealer, powder, liquid, etc. They offer a very soft feeling and allow you to use them for dry and wet looks. Also, they are very easy to grab and hold.

18. Eye gel that rejuvenates and energizes your eyes. It is designed to reduce the signs of tired eyes, puffiness, and dark circles while also hydrating and plumping the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines. It contains caffeine, various anti-oxidants, and acetyl tetrapeptide-5.

19. Whole body deodorant that control odor for pits, privates, and beyond. It is clinically proven to block body odor all day and continues to control odor for 72 hours. Rather than covering up odor after it forms, this formula is pH optimized to block odor before it starts.

20. Rhinestone glue for nails that has low smell, good tenacity and is lacquer color resistant, flexible, and shiny. It is made of natural resin and will cause no harm to your skin. You must first apply base and top coat and cure under LED/UV light for 30–60 seconds.

21. Lash extension kit that provides 280 pieces, lash bond and seal, and a lash applicator. The lashes are made with the finest updated PBT materials to ensure softness, thickness, durability, and longevity. The cluster lashes pack is versatile and can be used for a variety of occasions.

22. Discoloration serum that refine tone and improves texture while nourishing your skin. It is designed to target hyperpigmentation, scars, sunspots, and other forms of discoloration with natural ingredients that help restore natural glow and even skin tone.

23. LED light therapy face mask that offer 7 different colors. The comfortable materials don’t make you feel stressed during use. Use the remote control to switch colors at will. It only takes 15 minutes a day and is super easy to use.

24. Lift brow pencil that shapes, defines, and fills in brows for a natural, polished look. You can make your brows appear thicker, fuller, and more detailed. Utilize the spool brush to comb eyebrows into desired shape, then use the liner to fill in brows with fine, small strokes.

25. Beauty gummies flavored with grapefruit with no artificial colors or flavors. They help keep your hair and nails in tip-top shape and your skin shining bright. They contain vitamin C, biotin, and keratin. Exposure to heat or sunlight may lead to melting.

26. Gua sha and jade roller that offer muscle tension relief, reduce facial puffiness, and help your skin look fresh. The jade roller is smooth, sturdy, not squeaky, and provides a cool feeling. Gua sha lift your skins, improve fine lines, and helps shape your jawline.

27. Teeth whitening pens that come in a package of 3. They quickly and easily eliminate surface stains. These pens are gentle on the teeth and safe to apply twice daily. All it takes is roughly 30 seconds per application. You can get your teeth up to 8 shades brighter.

28. Wonder water rinse-out that transforms hair in 8 seconds making them silkier, shinier, and healthier. Moisturizing agents and amino acids target damaged areas of hair, forming thin layers, called lamellas, to smooth hair’s surface with no weigh-down.

29. Intense therapy lip balm that offers optimum sun protection while guarding against windburn and extreme temperatures. Its superior skin conditioners and antioxidants, like vitamin E, soothe and relieve dry, chapped, irritated lips. Apply generously and evenly to lips 15 minutes before going out.

30. Apple cider vinegar shampoo and conditioner that opens up clogged hair follicles and breaks down itchy build-up. It also restores elasticity and healthy shine to your hair. It’s an effective solution for dandruff since it balances your scalp’s pH levels.

Finding the ideal beauty products can be a hassle for many women, but things get easier once you find true gems that are undoubtedly useful. Even if your nails are brittle and have a hard time growing, we got you covered.