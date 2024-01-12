15 personal care products that will make you feel like a million bucks

How long does it take you to decide which beauty products you will buy? Depending on your needs, this may take you hours upon hours due to the great variety out there. We tried to make things a bit easier for you by finding product that have found millions of followers worldwide.

1. A multi-use concealer that erases dark circles, corrects the appearance of redness, and brightens the look of dull skin. You can choose your skin tone’s match from a variety of different tones. Instantly your face will look radiant, rested, and refreshed.

To use the product, twist the collar of the applicator until the concealer is visible on the sponge. It may take some turns on first use. Then, apply your concealer to the under-eye area and blend.

Promising review: I LOVE this stuff! Never again will I be without it! It has better coverage than a lot of high-end concealers that I’ve tried, and it goes on like a dream. It blends easily, but actually covers what you need it to cover.

This stuff is so nice. I keep one in my makeup bag, and one in my handbag for touch-ups. They have many more shades than just this one pictured, so if you feel like it’s not completely matching your skin tone, I would try to find it in person and match it to your skin that way. @Katharine Lynch

2. Argan oil hair mask that deeply hydrates and moisturizes dry, damaged hair, leaving it soft, silky, and easier to manage. It also improves texture, elasticity, and shine. It’s sulfate and paraben-free and suitable for all hair types including permed, natural, and curly.

The hair mask nourishes your hair with the highest quality cosmetic grade argan oil, rich is rich in essential vitamins and nutrients. It also protects hair from damage caused by heat styling.

Promising review: This is my favorite hair product. I have coarse, curly biracial hair, and it gets matted easily. Sometimes my hair would get so dry and damaged in winter that it would not air dry even after hours.

This product babies my hair and smells amazing. My hair is softer, my curls are more defined, and I can detangle my hair so easily. I but this again and again and recommend it to everyone. @K

3. Tea tree oil body wash that eliminates odors, moisturizes the skin, and soothes common skin irritations. It contains skin-enriching omega 3, 6, 7, and 9, vitamins E and C, aloe vera, and other essential oils that help soothe dry, itchy, cracked, or flaky skin all over your body.

Alongside tea tree and peppermint oil, this body wash also contains jojoba oil, coconut oil, and olive oil to moisturize, refresh, and deodorize. It has no parabens, preservatives, petroleum, sulfate, silicone, synthetic fragrances, or dyes.

Promising review: I have itchy, dry skin and nothing really seems to help. But this product was incredible. It does make my skin dryer for a bit after I shower, but I just apply some lotion and it works well. No more itching or annoying bumps and breakouts.

I will buy this again for sure, although a little goes a long way. Highly recommend for itchy or rash-y skin, but I wouldn’t recommend it as a full on body wash if you’re prone to dry skin. I really enjoy the scent as well. @Julie M Smith

4. Baby tongue toothbrushes that remove oral stains, milk stains, and tongue coating. They are made of 100% medical skim gauze that cleans the mouth 360o. The Paper handle is sturdy, flexible and enough long to easily reach every part of your baby’s mouth.

The toothbrush can also massage the gums and help soothe teething pain. Each baby gum cleaner is sanitized and hermetically sealed for disposable use. You can use them for daily cleaning of your baby’s mouth.

Promising review: I love these for brushing gums and tongue on my toothless baby. I also use them for applying diaper ointment! I so I do use them more quickly than most, but it makes applying diaper ointment a million times easier! Super soft in the gums as well, baby doesn’t fight brushing at all. @Mykena Douglas

5. Tattoo aftercare that protects new designs and rejuvenates old ones. It prevents fading and takes care of fresh tattoos. It is cruelty-free, vegan, petroleum, and paraben free. It does not remove stencils or clog tubes, allowing for colors to go in easier.

The tattoo butter is clinically tested and certified. It is made of natural ingredients like Shea, mango, aloe butter, sunflower, and rice bran oils along with the traces of papaya and coconut.

Promising review: I recently got a tattoo and my son recommended this item to me for aftercare. It goes on easily, is fairly thick but melts in right away, stays put, and didn’t seem to rub off on clothes. I used it faithfully 2–3 times a day for the two weeks afterward and had zero trouble with the healing.

Tattoo site was fully moisturized, no pain or itching from the site, this stuff is awesome. Thinking about another tattoo and will be sure to use if I do. I have recommended it to a couple other friends considering getting tattoos. Highly recommend. @deedee

6. Epsom salt that comes in a 3-pound resealable bag. You can fix yourself a relaxing bath or throw a few of the crystals in a big bowl and soak your feet in it. The product has only 3 ingredients: magnesium sulfate, fragrance, and lavender oil.

Happy customers mention that the lavender scent is just right and not overpowering. Also, most users have found this product very relaxing while having a bath.

Promising review: Bought this Epsom Salt, and now my bathtub thinks it’s a spa. I tossed a handful in, and suddenly my soak became a royal ceremony. My muscles are so relaxed; they’re practically doing yoga poses in the tub.

If relaxation were an Olympic sport, my bath would be a gold medalist. Epsom Salt turned my bathroom into a wellness retreat, and I’m just the humble guest soaking in the extravagance. Move over, hot tubs; my Epsom Salt soak is the new definition of luxury. @Alien

7. Daily sunscreen that contain Zinc oxide and provides superior hydration and effective sun protection. It non-greasy formula boosts moisture retention and diminishes fine lines. You can rub it in your face very easily and can be worn under makeup, too.

Follow the directions when applying the cream to better prevent sunburn, decrease risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by sun. Just driving in your car can cause damage to your skin without wearing sunscreen.

Promising review: Even though this is a white-based sunscreen, it blends in very easily and does not leave my face looking white. It has a very nice creamy texture to it, that covers well but feels light. No oily feel to it at all.

I have used other Elta facial sunscreens before, but I really like this one the best. The feel of it is just so nice, and the container with pump is perfect. Very easy to control the quantity of sunscreen that I want. @HB Triathlete

8. Pore control serum, whose multi-functionality tightens enlarged pores and moisturizes your skin. It contains 97% hyaluronic acid and captures and diffuses water within the skin to restore its moisture balance. This way, your skin is always soft.

To use it, apply two drops of the liquid on the area you want to take care of. Rub it gently for a bit and let it get absorbed by lightly hitting it with your fingers.

Promising review: Like most skin care products, you’ll need 2–4 weeks before you see the difference. I have noticed that my skin seems to be a little tighter, and it looks more “glowy.” I use less than half a dropper for each application. I’ll definitely be purchasing this again.

Oh! While the packaging has some English, the bottle for this k-beauty product is all Korean, except for the product name. You may want to peruse the box it comes in if you have any questions about it. @SaucyKitty

9. Shaving cream that helps prevent nicks and cuts. It includes vitamin C and vitamin E and can be used no matter whether your skin is wet or dry. The natural shea butter and oil keeps your skin feeling hydrated and beautiful. It is parabens and phthalates-free.

It has been tested and found to be not irritating to skin. You apply a thin layer of the cream all over your legs or other parts of your body and start shaving as you normally would.

Promising review: This smells divine and the cream is just so smooth. The pump is easy to use, and the metered pumps are just perfect. Another feature I like, it doesn’t leave a rust ring when I leave the dispenser in the shower. After I shave, my skin is sooooo smooth.

I highly recommend this brand of shaving cream. Amazon always has this shaving cream at a great price, so it makes it that easy just to throw in my cart when I need it. @Aloamum

10. Himalayan salt scrub that can be used anywhere on your body and face. It helps restore your natural skin while scrubbing away unwanted toxins and dead skin cells. It is infused with collagen and therefore increases skin cell longevity.

This scrub also reduces the appearance of acne, cellulite, blackheads, wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, shaving bumps, spider veins, and blemishes. It’s also an amazing addition to your home pedicure kit.

Promising review: I’m on like my fourth order and this is still my favorite product. I have super dry skin and need to exfoliate all the time, and this does the trick! Also makes your skin insanely smooth and clean.

I can’t say enough about this product and is essential to my great skin care routine. I never write reviews, but if I could, I’d give it 20 stars! Do your skin a favor and just get it! @Paige Gutzke

11. Facial cleansing brush that removes 99% of dirt, oil, and dead skin. Only 3 minutes of your time is enough for a complete treatment: first, you remove the dirt in 90 seconds, then you flip the device and massage wrinkle-prone areas for another 90.

A 90-seconds soothing routine firms your skin and enhances blood flow. Simply dampen your face and apply your favorite cleanser to your electric face cleaning brush. Wet facial brush and turn it on.

Promising review: Love this facial brush! I bought one in yellow for myself, and it worked so well I now bought a blue one for my son, who loved his too! This brush is way better than those bristle brushes that get gross over time and hard to clean. This one is easy to rinse off after use and let dry.

The rechargeable battery seems to last forever; I’ve had mine for close to 6 months and only had to recharge once with daily use. I like the vibration as well, it gives a nice massage while exfoliating. The smaller round head of the brush allows easier access to the T-zone and under eyes, chin, temples without getting in hair, etc.

Always leaves my skin feeling smoother and refreshed. I would definitely recommend and will purchase more for other family members in the future! @BabyGyrlK

12. Facial cleanser with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to help hydrate skin without stripping moisture. It removes face makeup, dirt, and excess oil, while providing 24-hour hydration. It feels smooth as it cleanses, even on sensitive, dry skin.

It can be used daily, both in the morning and at night. It is formulated with three essential ceramides to help maintain the skin’s natural barrier. To use it, wet your skin with lukewarm water, massage the cleanser into your skin in a gentle, circular motion. and the rinse.

Promising review: You can never go wrong with CeraVe. They have something for all skin types. This cleanser stays in my shower and I use it day and night. It leaves my skin soft, and it doesn’t feel tight. It doesn’t foam, but that’s not a bad thing. It just means there are no parabens.

A little goes a VERY long way. It leaves your skin feeling clean. There isn’t much of a scent, but I didn’t want to leave a one star for that. If you’re looking for something with a scent, this is not your product. It has no scent. @Cbaskaron

13. Cuticle oil that deeply penetrates your skin with moisture, working to prevent peeling, while healing damaged, and cracked nails and hands. It is paraben free with cruelty-free ingredients. The grease-free formula won’t weigh your hands down with excess product.

A single application of the oil is sure to strengthen your nails and boost natural shine overnight. It is perfect for thin, tired nails. The anti-breakage formula promotes the renewal of natural growth and thickness.

Promising review: Omg it is AMAZING! This oil has helped my nails grow healthy as well as keep my cuticles and skin around my nails healthy. I got the unscented and I can confirm there is no scent whatsoever. This formula is also very lightweight and moisturizing.

My favorite thing ever, and I will be buying. Though I will admit, it helps a lot, but it’s not enough. I also use hand lotion to keep my hands/fingers moisturized. @Alexia Avendano

14. A set of foot file, scraper, and callus remover that eliminate thick, callused skin instantaneously. The foot skin remover has a very large surface area to be able to clean feet fast. The grater and scraper are perfect to shave off uncomfortable, cracked, dead skin.

The foot file rasp handle is made of a non-slip texture, which provides extra good grip. The handle has a hole for convenient hanging and drying after use. All 3 items are washable and reusable.

Promising review: I don’t EVER leave reviews. But WOW!!! My heels are the grossest. My heels are ALWAYS cracked and nasty and dry. It’s embarrassing showing my feet exposed.

I just got this in the mail and had to try it. My heels are soooo soft and smooth. The smoothest. I’m seriously so impressed for the price/quality. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!! @Morgan

15. Skincare body oil that is clinically proven to successfully treat scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone. Vitamin E helps maintain healthy looking skin, while natural chamomile and lavender oil calm and soothe. Its non-greasy formula hydrates your skin and helps retain essential moisture.

This product helps soften skin for all types, tones, textures. Also, it’s safe for use on face and body and won’t clog pores. Just massage into the skin for 30 or more seconds until the oil has absorbed. You can apply 2–3 times a day.

Promising review: Bio Oil is nothing short of a miracle product. I used it during and after two pregnancies, and the results were truly astonishing. Not only does it feel incredibly luxurious on the skin, but it also delivered on its promise of preventing stretch marks.

My skin remained smooth and supple throughout both pregnancies, and I’m proud to say I have zero stretch marks to show for it. The lightweight, non-greasy formula made it a joy to apply, and the subtle, pleasant scent added to the overall experience. @Batul

The beauty industry is undoubtedly one of the most successful right now, and we always try to bring you the best products of the market. Not necessarily things that have gone viral, but definitely those that have proved their worth.