30 Best Cooking Shows That Will Transform Your Home Cooking Into Michelin-Starred Restaurant

Are you ready to elevate your home cooking skills to Michelin-starred levels? Look no further than our curated list of the 30 Best Cooking Shows! From culinary adventures around the world to innovative cooking techniques, these shows offer a wealth of inspiration and expert guidance. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or just starting out in the kitchen, these programs will transform your cooking experience and leave you feeling like a gourmet chef in your own home.

Lessons in Chemistry captivates with its charismatic lead, Brie Larson, as a 1960s scientist, who uses her new job hosting a television cooking show to educate housewives on scientific topics. Engaging storytelling and witty dialogue highlight societal challenges while celebrating scientific pursuits. Larson’s portrayal injects warmth and determination into a compelling narrative. A must-watch blend of drama, humor, and historical resonance.

Big Night serves a delectable feast of storytelling, blending culinary artistry with heartfelt drama. Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub’s captivating performances anchor the tale of two Italian brothers struggling to save their failing restaurant. A flavorful exploration of ambition, family, and the pursuit of the American Dream. Buon appetito!

Two Greedy Italians is a delectable culinary journey featuring renowned chefs Antonio Carluccio and Gennaro Contaldo. Their vibrant personalities and authentic Italian recipes infuse each episode with warmth and flavor. With stunning scenery and mouthwatering dishes, this show is a feast for both the eyes and the palate.

Nailed It! is a hilarious baking competition where amateur bakers attempt intricate creations with disastrous results. Hosted by Nicole Byer and chef Jacques Torres, the show celebrates imperfection and humorously showcases baking mishaps. It’s a delightful mix of laughs and culinary chaos, perfect for a light-hearted watch.

For those craving more of David Chang’s culinary adventures beyond Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, there’s another delectable treat waiting on Netflix, Ugly Delicious. In this series, Chang delves into various dishes and concepts like fried rice or tacos in each episode. Alongside fellow chefs and notable personalities, he delves into the historical roots and cultural significance of these foods, offering a captivating journey that leaves you hungry for more.

Host, chef, and author Samin Nosrat’s opening declaration, “I’ve spent my entire life in pursuit of flavor,” sets the stage for what unfolds next. Nosrat’s ingenious concept of breaking down cooking into four fundamental elements—salt, fat, acid, and heat—serves as a beacon of culinary wisdom that feels like a revelation to many. Mastering these principles can seemingly unlock the gateway to extraordinary meals. So, whether you’re a novice, feeling lost, uninspired, or just bewildered by the world of cooking, giving this a watch is a must. Nosrat’s expertise lies not only in her culinary prowess, but also in her ability to dispel the fears associated with cooking. Her warm, effervescent demeanor is both inviting and reassuring. While the show caters to beginners, even seasoned home chefs will find themselves enriched by each meticulously crafted episode, brimming with valuable tools, insights, and boundless inspiration.

True to its name, Sugar Rush delivers on its promise of crafting extravagantly vibrant and indulgent desserts within impossibly tight timeframes. This high-pressure show is a heart-pounding, mouth-watering race against the clock. Alongside the thrill of witnessing the most whimsical confections this side of Wonka’s factory, viewers are treated to the expertise of judge Candace Nelson, renowned for her creation of Sprinkles Cupcakes vending machines. With its playful, frenetic, and indulgent atmosphere, Sugar Rush offers a guilty pleasure that is sure to satiate even the most insatiable sweet tooth.

With an impressive beard, infectious charm, and a willingness to dive into oversized bites of crunchy delights on camera, Daym Drops exudes boundless enthusiasm as the host. Transitioning from YouTube sensation to Netflix’s food aficionado, Drops traverses the United States in search of the ultimate fried dishes, indulging in heart-stopping treats like fried mac ’n cheese, fried Oreos, and even a mysterious “Whale Burger”, which may be best left unexplored.

Bake Squad shines a spotlight on talent, where competition takes a backseat to camaraderie. Under the guidance of esteemed culinary figure Christina Tosi, author, baker, and founder of Milk Bar, the Squad comprises four exceptionally artistic and distinct bakers who conjure up extraordinary creations with flour, butter, and sugar. From exploding cakes to floating ones, and from life-sized chocolate pianos to colossal chocolate dragon eggs or smash cakes, the possibilities are endless. Watching Bake Squad feels akin to being in the kitchen of a trendy bakery, witnessing the mesmerizingly intricate techniques at play. With Bake Squad, no idea is too outlandish, and that’s precisely what makes it so captivating.

Nadiya Hussain, acclaimed cookbook author and winner of The Great British Baking Show, not only brings warmth, creativity, and friendliness to the kitchen but also serves as a comforting guide for novice cooks. In her show, Time to Eat, Hussain not only inspires viewers with dishes that are both healthy and surprising but also instills a sense of eagerness to try them out. From tantalizing peanut chicken traybakes to innovative noodles in a jar, her recipes are not only mouth-watering but also incredibly accessible. Unlike some TV chefs, Hussain acknowledges the time constraints faced by real home cooks, who juggle various responsibilities such as work, school, commuting, and chores. Her consideration for busy lives deserves a standing ovation from parents and all individuals navigating hectic schedules worldwide.

The top 20 of Best Cooking Shows compilation opens with The Big Family Cooking Showdown. In this British cooking competition originally broadcasted on BBC Two, teams of three family members go head-to-head. Despite running for only two seasons, The Big Family Cooking Showdown serves up a delectable feast of home chefs and their unique cooking styles. Reminiscent of The Great British Baking Show, the atmosphere is one of calmness and kindness, even amidst the friendly competition for the coveted title.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is a thrilling culinary journey that captivates audiences with its intense battles and stellar lineup of chefs. Hosted by the charismatic Alton Brown and featuring a cast of legendary culinary figures like Kristen Kish and Mark Dacascos, the show delivers high-stakes competition with every episode. With a diverse array of contestants vying for the prestigious title of Iron Legend, viewers are treated to an adrenaline-fueled spectacle of culinary skill and innovation. Whether you’re a food enthusiast or simply love a good competition, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is a must-watch that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

In Julia’s Kitchen with Master Chefs is a delightful culinary adventure that brings the iconic chef’s passion for cooking to life. With each episode, viewers are transported into the kitchens of master chefs from around the world, where they share their expertise and secrets alongside Julia Child herself. From classic French techniques to exotic flavors, this series offers a diverse and mouthwatering array of recipes and cooking tips. Julia’s infectious enthusiasm and warm personality make every episode a joy to watch, inspiring both seasoned cooks and novices alike to explore new culinary horizons. Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs is a timeless gem that celebrates the artistry and joy of cooking.

Rat in the Kitchen is a suspenseful cooking competition that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Hosted by the charming Joel McHale, the show pits amateur chefs against each other in a battle to uncover the “rat” among them, who is secretly sabotaging their efforts. With its unique blend of cooking challenges and mystery-solving, Rat in the Kitchen offers a fresh and entertaining take on the culinary genre. The camaraderie among the contestants, combined with the thrill of uncovering the rat’s identity, makes for captivating television. Whether you’re a foodie or a fan of whodunit-style shows, “Rat in the Kitchen” is sure to satisfy your appetite for excitement and suspense.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is a culinary journey across America’s most beloved eateries, hosted by the energetic and charismatic Guy Fieri. Each episode takes viewers on a flavorful adventure as Fieri visits diners, drive-ins, and dives, showcasing their unique dishes and the passionate chefs behind them. From mouthwatering burgers to savory barbecue and everything in between, this show celebrates the diversity and creativity of American comfort food. Fieri’s infectious enthusiasm and genuine appreciation for good food make every episode a joy to watch.

Hell’s Kitchen offers a thrilling and intense dining experience unlike any other. Hosted by the renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, this culinary showdown pits aspiring chefs against each other in a high-stakes battle to impress and survive the heat of Hell’s Kitchen. With its signature blend of drama, suspense, and mouthwatering dishes, Hell’s Kitchen keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.

Yan Can Cook premiered in 1982, revolutionizing culinary television with its charismatic host Martin Yan. Combining entertainment and education, Yan showcased authentic Chinese cooking techniques with flair and humor. Viewers were mesmerized by his skillful knife work and infectious enthusiasm. With its innovative approach to showcasing Chinese cuisine, Yan Can Cook became a beloved classic, inspiring countless home cooks to explore the rich flavors of Asian cuisine.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines offers a cozy and inviting look into the world of home cooking. Hosted by the beloved lifestyle guru Joanna Gaines, the show features comforting recipes and heartwarming stories. From family favorites to inventive twists on classics, Gaines shares her passion for food and hospitality with viewers. With its warm atmosphere and delicious dishes, “Magnolia Table” is a delightful escape into the joys of cooking and sharing meals with loved ones.

A must-have in any food lover’s streaming collection, Chef’s Table is renowned for its visually stunning and in-depth episodes spotlighting exceptional cuisine and the chefs behind it. Each episode delves into the life and culinary journey of a single chef, earning it the title of the “gold standard” among cooking shows. With breathtaking cinematography showcasing exquisite dishes, Chef’s Table transforms every meal into a visual masterpiece. Its success has even led to various spin-offs, covering everything from barbecue to French cuisine.

Barefoot Contessa is a culinary gem that invites viewers into the elegant world of host Ina Garten’s kitchen. With her warm demeanor and effortless style, Garten effortlessly demonstrates how to create delicious and approachable dishes that are perfect for both casual gatherings and special occasions. From comforting classics to elegant entertaining, each episode is a masterclass in culinary simplicity and sophistication. With its emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients and Garten’s infectious passion for cooking, Barefoot Contessa is a must-watch for food lovers everywhere.

The top 10 of Best Cooking Shows compilation opens with Stanley Tucci’s show.



Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy takes viewers on a captivating culinary journey through the heart of Italy. Host Stanley Tucci’s passion for Italian cuisine shines as he explores the country’s diverse regions and traditional dishes. With breathtaking scenery and mouthwatering meals, the show offers a tantalizing glimpse into Italy’s rich culinary heritage. Tucci’s charm and expertise make each episode a delightful and educational experience for food lovers and travel enthusiasts alike.

Top Chef serves up a thrilling culinary competition that never fails to impress. With talented chefs from around the world battling it out in intense challenges, the show offers a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Hosted by charismatic personalities, each episode is filled with drama, creativity, and mouthwatering dishes. Whether you’re a foodie or simply love a good competition, Top Chef delivers an addictive blend of skill, passion, and entertainment.

French Food at Home is a delightful culinary journey guided by the charming and talented host Laura Calder. With her infectious enthusiasm and elegant approach, Calder demystifies French cuisine, making it accessible to home cooks. From classic dishes to modern twists, each episode showcases the beauty and simplicity of French cooking. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a novice in the kitchen, this show offers inspiration and practical tips for creating delicious French meals at home.

The Great British Baking Show is a beloved baking competition that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With its cozy tent setting and friendly atmosphere, the show follows amateur bakers as they tackle a variety of challenges, from intricate pastries to show-stopping cakes. Hosted by affable presenters and judged by renowned pastry chefs, each episode is filled with suspense, laughter, and mouthwatering creations. With its emphasis on creativity and camaraderie, The Great British Baking Show is a delightful treat for baking enthusiasts of all levels.

Somebody Feed Phil is a delightful culinary travel series hosted by the infectiously enthusiastic Phil Rosenthal. With his genuine love for food and people, Rosenthal embarks on adventures around the globe, exploring diverse cuisines and cultures. From bustling street markets to family kitchens, each episode is a heartwarming journey filled with laughter, friendship, and of course, delicious meals.

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations is a groundbreaking travel and food show that epitomizes exploration and culinary storytelling. Hosted by the late Anthony Bourdain, the series takes viewers on a journey across the globe, delving into the heart of local cultures through their cuisine. With Bourdain’s trademark wit, insight, and fearlessness, each episode offers a captivating blend of food, travel, and cultural immersion.

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico is a captivating exploration of Mexican culture and cuisine, led by the talented actress and advocate Eva Longoria. Through her personal journey, Longoria immerses viewers in the rich traditions, flavors, and stories of Mexico. From bustling markets to hidden gems, each episode reveals the beauty and diversity of Mexican culinary heritage. Longoria’s passion and authenticity shine, making “Searching for Mexico” an enlightening culinary adventure for audiences around the world.

Selena + Chef is a heartwarming and entertaining cooking show starring the multitalented Selena Gomez. From her home kitchen, Gomez learns to cook delicious meals with the help of celebrity chefs via video chat. With a mix of laughter, mishaps, and culinary triumphs, each episode showcases Gomez’s genuine desire to improve her cooking skills while also highlighting the importance of connection and creativity in the kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is a thrilling culinary adventure series that follows renowned chef Gordon Ramsay as he travels to remote and exotic locations around the world in search of culinary inspiration. From the mountains of Peru to the jungles of Laos, Ramsay immerses himself in local cultures and traditions, learning from indigenous chefs and artisans. With breathtaking scenery and mouthwatering dishes, each episode offers a fascinating glimpse into the diverse flavors and ingredients of different cultures.

The leader of our compilation Best Cooking Shows becomes Jamie Oliver.



Jamie’s One Pan Wonders is a culinary delight that simplifies cooking with its innovative approach. Hosted by the renowned chef Jamie Oliver, the show demonstrates how to create delicious meals using just one pan. From hearty stews to flavorful stir-fries, Oliver’s recipes are both easy to follow and bursting with flavor. With its emphasis on simplicity and convenience, “One Pan Wonders” is the perfect inspiration for busy home cooks looking to whip up a tasty meal with minimal cleanup.