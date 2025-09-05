5 Fall Shoe Trends Ready to Dominate Autumn 2025

Chunky white loafers are a major fall 2025 trend, but paired with black fishnet tights, they create a confusing mix of edgy and preppy. The clash makes the shoes look out of place instead of fashion-forward. To fix this, pair the loafers with solid-color tights (burgundy, forest green, or black) or cozy ribbed socks to highlight their chunky design while keeping the look cohesive.