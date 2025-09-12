8 Trendy Men’s Haircuts to Keep You Looking Sharp in 2025

The mullet may have had a nostalgic revival in recent years, but by 2025 it feels more like a fashion misstep than a bold statement. The “business in the front, party in the back” look is tough to pull off without veering into costume territory. It also demands more styling than you’d think to keep it from looking messy, which defeats the “laid-back” vibe it’s supposed to deliver. Unless you’re leaning hard into irony or playing in a retro cover band, it’s best to leave this cut in the past.