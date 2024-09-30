10 Fashion Pieces That Will Make You Shine Through the Fall Season

Get ready to own the fall season with 10 fashion pieces that will instantly elevate your look. These standout items are all you need to shine effortlessly, no matter the occasion.

Faux leather jacket

There are countless jackets we could talk about, but none define the season quite like leather. Leather outerwear remains a staple because of its unmatched versatility. That said, it's easy for this classic style to feel a bit tired over time. Like any seasonal favorite, it needs a fresh twist to keep it exciting. So, instead of relying on outdated leather jackets, why not explore the more on-trend designs that are stealing the spotlight this season?

Oversized blazer

If there's one item that can elevate any outfit in a snap, it's the blazer. Once a go-to for office wear, this versatile piece has become a fashion essential that works with just about anything. Today, style enthusiasts agree: the blazer has outgrown the confines of work attire. Whether thrown over a casual jeans-and-sweater combo or draped over a chic slip dress for an evening affair, it's the perfect addition to any look. If oversized, even better.

Leopard print

Leopard print can seem a bit bold, especially if you’re coming from the minimalist vibes we’ve been seeing lately. But don’t worry, fashionistas have the styling tricks covered. No need to dig out those silk midi skirts that made leopard print a thing again a few years ago. Now, the trend is all about carefully picked pieces that feel timeless, not tacky, with a touch of leopard print.

Denim on denim

Fall might be the best season for one reason: all the ways we can rock denim. Whether it’s a cozy pair of jeans for a crisp autumn day or layering soft sweaters under denim jackets, it’s a wardrobe essential that works for any occasion. No surprise here—the season’s standout styles feature low-rise jeans, relaxed fits, and playful hem details. But the denim craze doesn’t stop there. We’re also seeing a revival of fun looks like denim-on-denim, making this fall all about experimenting with your favorite jean pieces.

Riding boots

Structured riding boots are about to become the must-have silhouette of the season. These knee-high beauties bring an equestrian elegance that pairs perfectly with flowy fall dresses, the now-trending skinny jeans, and pretty much anything in your autumn wardrobe. Ease into the look with a crewneck cardigan, a midi skirt, and a sleek pair of these boots. Boots are the first thing when the seasons start to change, helping you stretch the wear of boho dresses and skirts.

Burgundy

As summer fades, fall 2024 is bringing deep, rich colors that reflect the cozy vibe of the season, like the burgundy one. But it’s not all dark—soft pastels like ballet pink, sky blue, and coral also appear, giving fall a lighter, playful twist when used in luxe fabrics.

Loafers

Loafers are to autumn what sandals are to summer—a near-essential. Lightweight enough for early fall’s warmth, yet sturdy with thick soles and durable leather to handle cooler days ahead. These timeless shoes instantly elevate any outfit, effortlessly adding polish. They pair perfectly with relaxed jeans but look sharper with tailored trousers, making them the go-to footwear for style-savvy individuals this season.

Long skirts

Mini, midi, or maxi—long skirts are the ultimate versatile wardrobe staple. While linen skirts have dominated the warmer months, proving their value from spring to summer, it's time to transition into fresh, new-season styles. Whether paired with cozy knits for fall or layered with boots for added edge, long skirts bring elegance and ease to any outfit. From fluid fabrics to structured silhouettes, they seamlessly adapt to cooler weather, making them a go-to choice for effortless style. This season, it’s all about refreshing the classics while embracing bold new textures and patterns.

Trench coat

Trench coats are an underrated style powerhouse. Ideal for those transitional days when you want to stay chic and comfortable without feeling overwhelmed, they add a touch of effortless sophistication to any outfit. Whether you’re heading to brunch or just stepping out for a quick coffee run, a well-tailored trench brings instant polish and refinement. Lightweight yet structured, they strike the perfect balance between practicality and flair, making them the ultimate go-to for elevating your everyday look.

Big handbags

While sleek, structured shoulder bags have ruled the fashion scene in recent years, this fall is all about the return of big, slouchy bags. These roomy, relaxed totes may not be brand new, but their vintage-inspired appeal is making a serious comeback. This season, expect oversized handbags to become a go-to accessory, blending practicality with a laid-back, effortless style. Perfect for carrying everything you need (and then some), slouchy bags add a cool, unpolished touch to any outfit, making them an essential piece for the fall wardrobe reboot.