5 Fashion Mistakes That Can Ruin Even the Most Stylish and Expensive Look

Girls stuff
14 hours ago

Fashion doesn’t obey strict rules — it’s about experiments and self-expression. But some mistakes can make our outfits look cheaper. Let’s talk about how to avoid them.

The article uses images created by AI.

A lot of accessories

Sometimes people want to look expensive and go overboard with the amount of jewelry and accessories. The key to looking effortless and expensive is balance. Choose one or 2 eye-catching pieces of jewelry and let them shine.

A large number of rings or a watch and a bracelet on one hand is overkill.

Tight jeans without pockets

“Tight jeans without pockets look really cheap, and the color often looks too artificial,” says fashion expert Shea Whitney. But straight jeans with pockets are the right choice.

The expert also advises wearing not only the classic blue, but also gray jeans. They look more interesting.

A lace dress

Glittery appliqués, lace accents, and unexpected frills — for many people, these elements are strongly associated with “dressing up.” The problem is that they give away not taste, but the desire to “show off.”

Choose laconic items with flowing fabric. Minimalism and good fit give much more glamour than “expensive” trim.

Dirty shoes

Experts recommend to always make sure your shoes are in good condition. If the leather on your shoes is cracked, you should have them repaired or buy new ones.

Sunglasses with fingerprints

When there are fingerprints on your sunglasses or frames, it spoils the look, don’t you agree?

And here are fashion tips from Coco Chanel herself. Be sure to check them out.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads