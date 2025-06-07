5 Fashion Mistakes That Can Ruin Even the Most Stylish and Expensive Look
Fashion doesn’t obey strict rules — it’s about experiments and self-expression. But some mistakes can make our outfits look cheaper. Let’s talk about how to avoid them.
The article uses images created by AI.
A lot of accessories
Sometimes people want to look expensive and go overboard with the amount of jewelry and accessories. The key to looking effortless and expensive is balance. Choose one or 2 eye-catching pieces of jewelry and let them shine.
A large number of rings or a watch and a bracelet on one hand is overkill.
Tight jeans without pockets
A lace dress
Glittery appliqués, lace accents, and unexpected frills — for many people, these elements are strongly associated with “dressing up.” The problem is that they give away not taste, but the desire to “show off.”
Choose laconic items with flowing fabric. Minimalism and good fit give much more glamour than “expensive” trim.
Dirty shoes
Experts recommend to always make sure your shoes are in good condition. If the leather on your shoes is cracked, you should have them repaired or buy new ones.
Sunglasses with fingerprints
When there are fingerprints on your sunglasses or frames, it spoils the look, don’t you agree?
