6 Bold and Stylish Haircuts Every Man Should Try in 2025
Who says women get to have all the fun with haircuts? This year, men’s styles are mixing classic cuts with fresh, modern updates. Whether you’re after something sharp and polished or something more laid-back, there’s a look for you. With a blend of timeless favorites and trend-forward twists, now’s the perfect time to change things up. Let this article be your guide.
The Textured Crop
The crop haircut has been picking up steam in barbershops everywhere. It started making a comeback in Europe, and now it’s a go-to style in the U.S. and Australia, especially for guys who want something sharp, simple, and easy to maintain.
It’s all about a short, textured top with faded sides, usually styled with a matte pomade or wax for a natural finish. To get the look, barbers use clippers for the fade and scissors to shape the top. For styling, keep it flat and structured—kind of like a crew cut, but with a little fringe for extra character.
Undone Pompadour haircut
The Undone Pompadour puts a fresh spin on the classic style, keeping the signature volume but ditching the overly polished, high-maintenance look. This version leans into a relaxed, slightly tousled aesthetic that feels effortlessly cool.
So why is it everywhere in 2025? Men are shifting away from rigid, perfectly styled hair and embracing something with more personality. The Undone Pompadour strikes that balance—it’s bold yet easygoing, making it a go-to for creatives and anyone who wants a standout look without the fuss. And with celebs like Chris Hemsworth sporting it from laid-back outings to formal events, this trend isn’t going anywhere.
The Short Shag
The short shag is having a moment, and it’s easy to see why. This cut is all about choppy layers, natural texture, and that effortlessly cool, slightly undone feel. It’s a perfect match for wavy or curly hair, giving it movement without too much fuss. With just a bit of styling, it walks the line between laid-back and put-together.
So why’s it trending? More guys are choosing styles that feel authentic and easy to wear, and the short shag nails both. It’s low-maintenance, full of character, and already a go-to for celebs like Shawn Mendes, Jacob Elordi, and Spike Fearn. 2025 is all about embracing texture, and this cut does exactly that.
The Flow
The Flow is that effortlessly cool hairstyle that looks like you just woke up looking great—without actually trying too hard. It’s relaxed, a little pushed back, and works best with longer hair and natural texture. Whether you slick it back a bit or just let it do its thing, it always hits that sweet spot between laid-back and put-together.
So why is everyone into it? More guys are leaning into low-maintenance styles that still look sharp, and The Flow nails that balance. It’s stylish but never overdone. Plus, with guys like Jared Leto and Jungkook rocking it, it’s proof that letting your hair grow out and move naturally isn’t just easy—it’s a confidence boost. Low effort, high impact, and timeless? Sounds like a win.
Buzzcut
The buzz cut has always been a go-to for guys who want a sharp, no-fuss hairstyle. It’s simple, clean, and ridiculously easy to maintain. But in 2025, it’s getting a modern refresh. Instead of the traditional uniform length, more guys are opting for subtle fades, tapered edges, and even a bit of texture on top to add some depth.
It’s especially flattering for straight to medium-textured hair and works best on square or oval face shapes, bringing out strong features and keeping everything balanced. If you’re after a hairstyle that’s effortlessly cool, ultra-low maintenance, and never goes out of style, the buzz cut remains a solid choice.
Bonus: Stay on Trend by Avoiding These Hairstyles
The Combover
When hair loss strikes, you’ve got to make a choice—hide it, fight it, or embrace the bald look and shave it off. It’s a tough decision, but one thing you want to avoid is the combover. It’s not fooling anyone—it ends up drawing more attention to the thinning spots you’re trying to cover.
The combover might seem like a good solution, but it just leaves your hair looking flat and lifeless. Lowering your part to cover more? It only makes your head look bigger and draws even more attention to the bald spots. The verdict? Skip the combover and rock whatever look makes you feel your best!
Top knot
Remember when it seemed like every guy in their 20s had an undercut with a little bun on top? Yeah, that was a thing. But thankfully, that look is starting to fade—and let’s hope it stays that way. The top knot was the go-to for anyone wanting to seem a little edgier, but let’s be real: it’s not the most flexible style.
Once you go for it, you’re kind of stuck with it until it grows out. So, what’s the better choice? Maybe just skip it altogether. Some trends are better left in the rearview!
The Evolution of Grooming Trends
So, what’s hot for men’s hairstyles in 2025? You’ll see a lot of buzz cuts, fades, and fresh spins on classics like the pompadour and quiff. But here’s the twist—this time, there’s more texture and a chill vibe, making them feel way more effortless. Whether you’re into something sharp or a little more relaxed, 2025 is all about versatility.
If you’re trying to figure out the best haircut for your face shape, here’s a simple tip: it’s about balancing your features. For guys with square or rectangular faces, angular cuts highlight those strong jawlines. Oval faces, though, you’re lucky—almost any style will work! Whatever your face shape, there’s a haircut that’ll have you looking sharp and stylish.
For 2025, lightweight pomades, texturizing sprays, and matte gels are the go-to products for that modern, lived-in look.
And yes, believe it or not, mullets are making a comeback in men’s fashion! With retro styles making their way back, the mullet is getting a fresh update, especially among younger guys ready to make a bold statement. It’s the classic look but with a modern twist that makes it fun again.
So, what’s the deal with the broccoli haircut, and why’s it trending? This quirky style has a voluminous, textured top with shorter sides, and it’s catching on for its bold, fun look. If you want something unique that’ll turn heads, this is the cut for you.
If you’re more into low-maintenance styles, the buzz cut and short shag are the way to go. Both give off that cool, laid-back vibe without needing much effort. These are the no-fuss styles that still look sharp.
If you’ve got curly hair and want to keep up with trends, here’s the secret: embrace your natural texture. Using a curl-enhancing cream or lightweight gel will help define your curls without weighing them down, giving you that fresh, bouncy look.
For guys dealing with thinning hair, textured cuts like fades or short shags are a great choice. These cuts add volume and shape, making your hair look fuller and thicker while still keeping it stylish.
And if you’re wondering how often you should get a haircut to keep your style sharp, aim for every 4-6 weeks. Of course, it depends on your hair growth and the style you’re rocking, but regular trims are key to maintaining that clean, fresh look!
If you’re ready for a style refresh, the 2025 hair trends for women bring a blend of classic cuts and modern twists. Whether you prefer something timeless or bold, there’s a look that suits your personality and lifestyle.