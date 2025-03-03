6 Bold and Stylish Haircuts Every Man Should Try in 2025

If you’ve got curly hair and want to keep up with trends, here’s the secret: embrace your natural texture. Using a curl-enhancing cream or lightweight gel will help define your curls without weighing them down, giving you that fresh, bouncy look.

For guys dealing with thinning hair, textured cuts like fades or short shags are a great choice. These cuts add volume and shape, making your hair look fuller and thicker while still keeping it stylish.

And if you’re wondering how often you should get a haircut to keep your style sharp, aim for every 4-6 weeks. Of course, it depends on your hair growth and the style you’re rocking, but regular trims are key to maintaining that clean, fresh look!