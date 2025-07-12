6+ Ways Job Interviewers Psychologically Mess With You

Small talk in interviews often feels like a pointless ritual (the weather, the commute, or some quick chit-chat) before the real questions begin. But what interviewers really watch is how you handle this unofficial test. Do you freeze up, stumble for words, or laugh nervously? Or do you flow naturally, showing ease and social awareness?

Your reaction to small talk reveals if you can stay calm under pressure, think on your feet, and connect on a human level, all subtle signs of emotional intelligence that don’t fit on your résumé.