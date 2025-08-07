I Refused to Swap Seats With a Pregnant Passenger on a Plane, It Backfired

Hello, Bright Side,

So, I don’t fly often, and when I booked my ticket, I decided to splurge a little and treat myself to a window seat with extra legroom. When I boarded the flight, a pregnant woman asked if I would swap seats with her. Hers was a middle seat in the back, and she was pretty uncomfortable.

I refused. Honestly, I wasn’t in the mood to move, and I paid for that seat, so I figured it wasn’t my problem.

Turns out, she wasn’t just any random passenger. She was my cousin’s wife. Now, I didn’t recognize her because, one, I haven’t seen her in a while, and two, she was wearing a mask and sunglasses, which didn’t help.

We’re not super close, so I didn’t immediately pick up on it. And she didn’t say anything. But once we landed, and I checked my phone, I saw a message from my cousin, saying, “Why didn’t you swap seats with my wife?”

I feel a little guilty, but at the same time, I don’t think I did anything wrong. I paid for the seat, and it was a long flight. Their pregnancy isn’t news for them. Why wouldn’t they buy a seat so she is comfortable without the need to pressure all the people around?

Am I wrong? My family is raging now.

George