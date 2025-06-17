6 Secrets of Ballerinas That Women May Benefit From

We have often heard the myth that ballet dancers starve themselves to keep in shape, but modern dancers don’t sit on diets and don’t see food as their main enemy. Yes, they look after their health and nutrition and try to eat foods rich in nutrients, because food is fuel.

During a long rehearsal or performance, it can be quite hard to find time to sit down and eat properly, so a dancer always has a healthy snack on hand. Many of them may occasionally snack on a chocolate bar, have a slice of pizza or even a burger.

And they eat apples before a workout to increase stamina. The natural sweetener in these fruits enters the bloodstream, keeping sugar levels constant and providing dancers with energy.