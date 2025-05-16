6 Smoothie Mistakes That Might Do More Harm Than Good

Adding protein powder to a glass of milk or a smoothie might seem like an easy way to enhance your nutrition, but it can come with hidden drawbacks. Some protein powders are low in added sugars, while others contain up to 23 grams per scoop. When combined with milk, they can turn a simple drink into one that packs over 1,200 calories. This can lead to unintended weight gain, spikes in blood sugar, and even digestive discomfort.