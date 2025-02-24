6 Hottest Nail Trends of 2025 That Can Help You Achieve a Standout Look

2024 was all about bright and light nails, but 2025 is bringing a subtle shift in vibe. Maybe you’re eyeing delicate nail art, ready to ditch the usual reds, or want to jump on the latest trend before your friends do. Or maybe you just want simple, stress-free nails but don’t know where to start.

Good news: this year, inspo is everywhere! From nature and your wardrobe to Instagram and celeb looks, ideas are endless. And since a mani isn’t permanent, why not have fun and experiment? Nothing beats showing off your style with fresh colors and nail art! And here are 6 manicure trends that will help you drive your endless inspiration and nail your style the whole year.