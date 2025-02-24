6 Hottest Nail Trends of 2025 That Can Help You Achieve a Standout Look
2024 was all about bright and light nails, but 2025 is bringing a subtle shift in vibe. Maybe you’re eyeing delicate nail art, ready to ditch the usual reds, or want to jump on the latest trend before your friends do. Or maybe you just want simple, stress-free nails but don’t know where to start.
Good news: this year, inspo is everywhere! From nature and your wardrobe to Instagram and celeb looks, ideas are endless. And since a mani isn’t permanent, why not have fun and experiment? Nothing beats showing off your style with fresh colors and nail art! And here are 6 manicure trends that will help you drive your endless inspiration and nail your style the whole year.
Embrace your natural nail lengths and shapes or ditch your excessively long nails for equally chic short.
With 2025’s nail trends leaning towards short nails, it’s safe to say long, dramatic talons are on their way out.
“As we move into a more minimal and practical vibe for 2025, the long lengths that ruled in 2024 will give way to medium and short styles,” says celebrity manicurist and brand ambassador, Tinu Bello.
“It’s all about embracing your natural shape and keeping things practical.”
Here are the nail shapes that are on the top of the list for 2025.
Nail shape is all about what you love, but two shapes are about to steal the spotlight. Celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards predicts the oval nail will be the biggest trend. Often compared to the shape of an egg, oval nails are usually long and tapered, making them perfect for showing off your most creative nail art.
The second shape Edwards is predicting for 2025 is the almond nail. True to its name, it tapers down to a slim, almond-shaped tip. Experts rave about it as a universal fave and one of the most flattering nail shapes you can rock.
Cat Eye Effect
Sly like your favorite feline, the cat-eye nail is a sleek upgrade to the velvet nail, and it’s one Edwards is loving for 2025. Start with a metallic base and draw a diagonal line down the center to create that iconic cat-eye effect.
Pro tip: the key to nailing this look (and any other) is knowing your tools. For beginners, Edwards recommends a dotter to drag color or make dots, a cosmetic sponge for blending, and a thin liner brush for clean lines.
Smokey Quartz
One of Edwards’s standout nail looks from New York Fashion Week SS25 that she predicts will be huge in 2025 is the smokey quartz effect. Created for the Prabal Gurung show, these nails are subtle, chic, and a cool twist on a neutral shade.
Edwards used the KISS Bare But Better TruNude Fake Nails in Nude Drama as the base, then mixed in white polish for a sheer finish. The magic happens when you swipe the polish back and forth in an “S” motion to achieve that smokey quartz vibe.
Abstract Patterns
Bold, artistic, and abstract patterns are not only fun but totally customizable to match any vibe. “The individuality and creative freedom abstract designs offer make them a perfect fit for 2025’s focus on personal style,” says nail artist and industry expert Mazz Hanna.
Milky Tones
Milk bath nails have a dreamy, ethereal vibe, and they’re another trend Edwards predicts will be huge in 2025. These nails give off a soft, milky finish that’s effortlessly chic. You can mix any shade to create that signature milky look, but Edwards particularly loves using soft lavenders and pinks for a calming, elegant touch.
If you’re into the “quiet luxury” trend—think subtle but high-end vibes—milk bath nails are the perfect match. They’re low-key yet absolutely stunning, making them a top pick for next year’s nail styles.
Magnetic Chrome
Chrome nails are already alluring and cool, but for 2025, Edwards says we’ll see them taken to the next level. Expect to see a ton of new effects added to make the look even more mesmerizing—especially in the magnetic chrome style. These nails will have that shiny, futuristic vibe with an extra layer of intrigue, creating a bold statement that’s hard to ignore.
Get ready to see more and more shorter nails this year! Nail minimalists are all about keeping it simple and chic. Whether they’re bare, almost bare, or painted in classic shades like red, navy, or milky pink, short nails are making a comeback for 2025. It’s all about embracing a more laid-back, effortless vibe without sacrificing style.
Iridescent Texture
“It’ll be less about crazy design and more about the textures and effects,” says celebrity nail artist and Tweezerman Pro Artist Tom Bachik when talking about 2025 nail trends.
“[They] are so popular because you can stick with the colors you love and know are flattering, but completely change it up with exciting effects.” You can go for shimmers and sparkles, but we especially love an iridescent chrome texture. It’s the perfect way to add a cool, unique twist to your classic nail colors.
