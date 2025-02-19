How to Remove Acrylic Nails at Home Without Damaging Your Natural Nails

There’s just something magical about a fresh set of acrylic nails—they instantly elevate your look, add length, and open up a world of creative possibilities with colors and designs. Even with trendy new options like dip powder and builder gel making waves, our love for acrylics is here to stay. (And let’s be real, so are they—these babies have some serious staying power!)

But with great nails comes great responsibility—like figuring out how to remove them without wrecking your natural nails. Spoiler alert: ripping them off is a terrible idea (trust us, you’ll regret it). And while TikTok is packed with DIY hacks, not all of them actually work.

So, what’s the safest, easiest way to take off acrylics at home? Keep reading to find out—you’ll thank us later!