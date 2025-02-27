7 Autoimmune Red Flags You Might Be Ignoring

Autoimmune conditions can be tricky—they often start with subtle symptoms that are easy to overlook or dismiss as everyday fatigue or stress. But what if those small annoyances, like lingering exhaustion or random aches, are actually your body trying to tell you something more?

Many people go years without realizing their immune system is working against them. Paying attention to the early warning signs could make all the difference in getting the right care sooner. In this article, we’ll explore some common red flags that might be worth a second look.