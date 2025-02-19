7 Gentle and Kind Cat Breeds Who Are Perfect for Families
They say that cats are very independent, and in general, they are attached to the house, not to the owner. Today we will tell you about human-loving kitties who, like dogs, bring balls and growl at suspicious strangers.
And in the bonus section, you’ll find a story about a caring cat sitter.
Ragdoll
Ragdolls have it all: beautiful blue eyes, gorgeous fur and, most importantly, a docile demeanor. When held in the arms, they spread out in a happy puddle.
They are intelligent and playful. If your children need a furry friend, this cat breed is for you.
Abyssinian
These cats are affectionate and loyal. They usually get along with children and other pets. Known for their curiosity, they love to play.
The Abyssinian cat is people-oriented and likes to be involved in the events around them.
The Burmese cat
It is said about the Burmese cat that it can become a best friend. Burmese are affectionate and quiet, and enjoy socializing with both people and other animals.
Burmese cats are believed to be descended from Buddhist temple cats in Burma (modern Myanmar).
The Manx cat
This cat breed originated on the Isle of Man. A genetic mutation resulted in the absence of a tail, although not all representatives of the breed are tailless.
They are loyal, affectionate, and playful like dogs. Some Manx play fetch and love water. But their similarities to dogs don’t end there. The Manx cat can growl or even attack a dog or person they see as a threat to their family.
This cat will make a good friend for children. However, the Manx cats require a lot of attention and should not be left alone for a long period of time.
Scottish Fold
They are affectionate and sociable cats who don’t like to be left alone. If you are often away from home, this breed may not be for you.
They also get along with children due to their calm and cheerful nature.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian Forest Cats have a gentle nature, are easy to train and quickly learn the rules of behavior in the house. They are highly tolerant of other animals and children, so they are perfect for families with kids of all ages. These graceful giants love to jump and explore their surroundings.
Very contactable and strongly attached to people, they require a lot of human companionship. They form close relationships with all members of the family, not just one person.
Devon Rex
The Devon Rex is an affectionate cat that loves the company of humans. It is calm and obedient, likes to lie on the sofa next to the owner. It’s considered an ideal companion for the elderly and those who live in a small apartment.
Also, the Devon Rex almost doesn’t shed. And its hair is less likely to cause allergies.
Bonus
- A friend had a baby. They have a smart cat. One day the friend had to go out and asked me to stay with the baby. He cried, and I panicked.
I didn’t know what to do. The cat ran up to me, looked at me appraisingly and, as if realizing that I was a complete zero in baby care, pushed a feeding bottle with her paw. What a clever beast! © Caramel / VK
