7+ Simple Ways to Ensure Your Car Stays in Top Shape

Keeping things in good condition is often harder than simply replacing them as soon as they break or go out of style. However, with more valuable items like houses or cars, it’s essential to focus on the details and build habits that help them last longer. Sometimes, simple tips can save you thousands.

1. Always use original engine oil.

Using the right engine oil for your car is like keeping your body’s blood healthy. Just as good circulation keeps you active and protected, proper engine oil ensures your car runs smoothly and efficiently. Spotting fake engine oil can be tricky, as it often comes in original bottles or lookalike packaging. Many drivers unknowingly use it, leading to engine damage and costly repairs. Here’s how to tell the difference: genuine engine oil is golden, clear, and free of impurities. Fake oil is usually darker, inconsistent, and sometimes cloudy, especially after use. Always check for these signs to ensure your engine stays protected and runs smoothly.

2. Disengage the parking brake.

If you’re storing your car for a long time, avoid using the parking brake. Leaving it engaged can cause the brakes to rust faster, especially in humid conditions. Instead, use wheel chocks or blocks to keep the car secure. This simple step helps protect your braking system and prevents unnecessary damage.

3. Don’t hold the steering wheel in extreme positions too long.

Don’t keep your steering wheel locked in a full turn (extreme right or left position) for more than a few seconds. This puts extra pressure on the power-steering pump, which can overheat or get damaged over time. To prevent wear and tear, ease off slightly during turns and keep your steering system in top condition.

4. Keep the tire pressure on check.

Regular tire pressure checks are essential for safe and efficient driving. Low pressure increases road resistance, causes overheating, and wears out tires up to 25% faster. So if a tire is expected to last 20,000 miles, this could mean a reduction of up to 5,000 miles in its lifespan. A 10 PSI too low can reduce fuel efficiency by 2%. Overinflated tires, on the other hand, can affect handling and safety. Always check your car’s recommended tire pressure before making adjustments, as it varies between vehicles. Keeping it balanced ensures better performance and longer tire life.

5. Don’t overload your keychain with accessories.

Carrying too many keys on your keychain or accessories can damage your car’s ignition switch over time. The weight and movement can wear out the ignition’s tumblers, leading to failure. Use a lightweight keychain and keep only your car key in the ignition while driving. A sticking key is a sign of trouble, so fix it early to avoid bigger issues.

6. Look for a parking spot under trees.

Having a garage is a real advantage, but not everyone is that lucky. If you don’t have one, it’s still important to protect your car from the sun. Parking in the shade can help protect the interior and keep it cooler. If shade isn’t an option or bird mess is an issue, a car shade is a great solution. It blocks UV rays, prevents damage, and keeps your car cooler on hot days.

7. Use your air conditioning during winter.

Even if it sounds strange, using your AC in winter is a smart idea. Running it for just a few minutes helps keep the system in good shape by circulating refrigerant and keeping the seals and hoses properly lubricated. This simple habit prevents the system from drying out, which can lead to leaks or costly damage over time. Plus, your AC isn’t just for cooling, it’s great for clearing foggy windows by reducing the moisture inside your car.

8. Avoid adding pure coolant directly to your cooling system.

Your car’s cooling system needs the right balance of coolant and water to work properly. A fifty-fifty mix is ideal since too much coolant can cause corrosion and too much water will not cool effectively. Check the coolant level in the overflow tank weekly and top it up to the maximum mark if it is low. Many brands now offer premixed coolant, making it easier to refill without any hassle.

Bonus: Temporary fix broken glass.

To temporarily fix a cracked windshield, try using garlic. Cut a clove in half lengthwise and rub the cut side over the crack. The natural adhesive in the garlic juice can help seal the crack and stop it from spreading. Once you’re done, gently wipe off any excess juice with a paper towel. While this isn’t a permanent fix, it’s a quick way to stabilize the crack until you can get it professionally repaired.