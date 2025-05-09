7 Subtle Tricks That Help Filmmakers Keep Viewers Glued to the Screen
If the ending of a movie blew your mind or the villain you predicted turned out to be the wrong one, the screenwriter intended it to be that way. In telling a story, it’s not just what is shown that matters, but how it is told. To do this, screenwriters use different narrative tools that guide the viewers in a certain direction to create shocking twists and revelations that are as exciting as they are unexpected.
A good cliffhanger will keep you on the edge of your seat at all times during a dramatic film, while a red herring will make you point the finger at the wrong person in a thriller. These are just some of the essential tools for building a narrative full of intrigue and excitement.
The importance of a good plot twist
Movies with strong plot twists usually have a lasting impact on us. In the moment, they can cause us great surprise or deep sadness, and the best plot twists stick in our minds for a long time after we’ve seen the film. So it’s not surprising to think of them as one of the most important elements of a story.
One of the reasons we love a good twist is the emotions it evokes and the chemical processes that take place in the body. For example, when unexpected things happen, the brain releases dopamine, a chemical that amplifies pleasure and motivation. The more emotions a story arouses in you, the stronger the connection you feel with the characters.
In addition, our minds work in such a way that they always look for the predictable, meaning for patterns that repeat themselves over and over again. When a story is out of the norm, our brain searches for ways to solve the mystery, and this exercise eventually fills us with satisfaction when we get the answer to all the questions we have.
But how are screenwriters able to play with our minds? Here are some of the most popular narrative tools.
1. MacGuffin
If you’ve ever seen a film created by Alfred Hitchcock, then you know more about MacGuffins than you think. Hitchcock himself defined this narrative technique: “It’s the device, the gimmick, if you will, or the papers the spies are after.” In other words, it is an object, a person, or even an idea that moves the plot forward.
The characters think that this object is the most important thing, although for the narrator, it is not really important. The characters search for this item, which is usually shown from the first act of any film. It doesn’t matter what it is, it just matters that it’s something they all want.
Some of the most famous MacGuffins are:
- The briefcase in Pulp Fiction (1994). The entire action of the film hinges on the briefcase, as it is about Jules and Vincent’s adventures to retrieve it. However, the briefcase and its contents are of little importance to the plot; so much so that we don’t even know what exactly it contains. It is not about what is or is not in the case, but about the action around the case, the characters, and the philosophical reflections that this film presents.
- The heart of the ocean in Titanic (1997). The film begins with a group of scientists searching for a diamond necklace known as the Heart of the Ocean. By finding it, they hope to become rich and famous. However, in their exploration of the ocean floor, they find the sketch of a young woman, and that leads them to discover Rose’s tragic love story. By the end of the film, the necklace takes a back seat, and it is Jack and Rose’s romance that moves us.
2. Red Herring
Imagine you are watching a thriller. All the clues point to a particular character, and you are sure that he is the one who committed the crime. But, at the end, the film reveals the real villain, and your assumption couldn’t have been further from the truth. If this has happened to you, then you’ve fallen into the red herring trap.
Although popular in the suspense and thriller genres, this narrative device can be used in a wide range of genres. It is an element, an object, or a person that exists for the purpose of misleading the viewer, distracting them so that what really matters goes unnoticed. In other words, it is a red herring that pushes the viewer to the wrong conclusion so that the true revelation makes a greater impact.
Here are some examples of red herrings in movies:
- In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), the third installment of the saga, the plot revolves around Sirius Black, the first wizard in history to escape from Azkaban prison. The film portrays Sirius as a ruthless killer out for revenge, and many of the characters share this view of him.
However, this characterization is a red herring. Toward the end of the film, it is revealed that Sirius was framed, and the true villain of the story hides in plain sight, in the form of Ron’s pet.
- In The Sixth Sense (1999), the shocking twist of the last act would not be possible without the presence of the red herring. Psychoanalyst Malcolm Crowe has a patient, Cole Sear, who can communicate with ghosts. The structure of the film makes the audience think that it is Cole who has a conflict to resolve, as it is he who has the unusual ability that causes him problems.
However, in the third act, the film takes an unexpected turn: Malcolm is a ghost, and it is he who has unfinished business that keeps him from leaving for the afterlife. By being so focused on Cole, possible clues to Malcolm’s reality go unnoticed.
3. Ticking Clock
Few things generate a sense of urgency like knowing that time is running out to perform a certain action. Time can be a great narrative tool to create suspense, intrigue, and excitement, and that is what the ticking clock is all about. It acts as a catalyst that propels the characters into action while keeping the audience on the edge of their seat.
Having a countdown in the mind heightens tensions, the stakes seem even higher, and the drama, when done well, makes a greater emotional impact on viewers. In some cases, this element is not even an actual clock, but an event that we know is getting closer and closer, even if the characters are unaware of it.
Examples of the ticking clock include:
- Back to the Future (1989). In this 1980s film, time is both an ally and an enemy. Marty McFly must return to 1955 to make sure his parents fall in love; otherwise, he could be erased from existence. At the same time, he must find a way to return to the future so that everything can be put back in order. Every second counts in this adventure, and the tension of uncertainty increases with the ticking of the clock.
- Interstellar (2014). An example of a more subtle use of the ticking clock is what we find in two important scenes in this film by Christopher Nolan, specifically in the soundtrack. When the protagonists arrive on the planet Miller, they know that every second is crucial, and the music reminds us of this when, at the crucial moment, the tempo of the music rises to 60 bpm.
Each tick of the music means that the protagonists have one second less to get to safety, and as the melody increases, the audience has moments of tension as they wonder if they can make it. The same happens later on, as the protagonists watch their only ship float through space toward the planet Mann.
4. Deus ex Machina
Sometimes, when we find ourselves in a critical moment, we would like someone to come down from heaven to help us, but that kind of thing only happens in the movies. This is what is known as deus ex machina, a narrative device in which, in the midst of a desperate situation, the protagonists are saved by the intervention of an external force that often has not even been mentioned beforehand. The characters do not have to confront the problem, which is why many see this tool as an easy way to resolve the conflict.
Some films with last-minute saviors are:
- Jurassic Park (1993). An example of a deus ex machina of the cavalry type is one of the final scenes of this movie. The characters are surrounded by killer velociraptors, with no escape routes and no weapons to defend themselves. All seems lost, and then the Tyrannosaurus rex shows up to devour the velociraptors and save the day. While it is a relief that the protagonists survive, some wonder how believable it is that the T-Rex would prefer to attack other dinosaurs and not humans.
- The Matrix Revolutions (2003). Perhaps one of the most obvious deus ex machina in film history, the use of this narrative device left many with a bitter taste. At the film’s pivotal moment, Neo realizes that he is about to lose the battle, so he begs a machine, named Deus Ex Machina, to help him. Deus Ex Machina does so, and magically solves all of Neo’s problems. Some think this is a meta commentary on the story, while others find this moment simply disappointing.
5. In Medias Res
In Medias Res is a term that comes from Latin and literally translates as “in the middle of things”. It involves starting a story at a critical, action-packed or suspenseful moment, and it is a storytelling tool that authors throughout history have employed to grab the attention of their audiences from the very beginning. It is generally used in non-linear storytelling, which helps to create a more dynamic pace and challenges viewers to solve the chronological puzzle.
These films are examples of an In Medias Res beginning :
- The Dark Knight (2008) transports us directly into the chaos of a bank robbery, a criminal act spearheaded by the Joker. The sequence is action-packed, which helps set the tone of the film and serves as an introduction to many Batman fans’ favorite villain.
- The scene that opens Zombieland (2009) is one of total chaos: the world is in ruins, cars are on fire, and zombies run free in the streets of abandoned cities. The narrator provides context for the viewer to understand what has happened, but the most important thing is established from the outset: in the midst of the zombie apocalypse, the only thing that matters is survival.
6. Cliffhanger
Some stories are too long to tell in two hours, the average length of a film, so it is better to split them into parts. But how do you make sure the audience comes back for the second or third part of your saga? With a good cliffhanger.
Simply put, they are a narrative device in which the story ends abruptly at a moment of high tension or uncertainty, or with a shocking and unexpected revelation. It’s a promise that something bigger is to come, but you have to be patient if you want to find out what it will be.
Some cliffhangers that left us on the edge of our seats:
- Avengers: Infinity War (2018) left viewers stunned with its devastating ending. The third installment of Marvel’s Avengers ends with Thanos succeeding in his evil plan. Half the population disappears, including some of the most beloved characters in the Marvel universe. One of the most surprising endings, it left audiences with many questions and high expectations for the next installments.
- The Empire Strikes Back (1980) has one of the most iconic endings of all time and one of the lines of dialogue that, to this day, is hard to forget. The ending of Star Wars 2 leaves us with the revelation that Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker’s father and that Han Solo is frozen in carbonite. These moments not only leave viewers shocked, but also cause great anticipation for the resolution of the conflict in the next installment.
7. Plot Voucher
Also known as Chekhov’s gun, this narrative tool is, in essence, the opposite of a red herring. It is named after the words written by the playwright Anton Chekhov: “One must never place a loaded rifle on the stage if it isn’t going to go off.” This is because, in one of his plays, the main character carries a gun that he only uses in the last scene.
In other words, the plot voucher is about introducing an element at the beginning of the story that will only become relevant toward the end of the story to create anticipation in the audience.
Examples of Chekhov’s guns are:
- Knives Out (2019): one of the first scenes we see features a collection of knives, among which is a prop knife. Harlan also mentions it, which presents this weapon of Chekhov’s twice, pointing to its importance. Toward the end of the film, when Ransom tries to finish off Martha, he does not realize that the knife he takes from the pile is the one with which he cannot harm her.
- The Fifth Element (1997) has a scene at the beginning where Korben, the protagonist, takes out a box of matches and, upon using one, only has one more left. His intention is not to use it, yet it is this match that resolves the conflict at a key moment at the end of the film. Thanks to it, Korben is able to light the fire stone.
Now that you know these narrative tools, you may feel more prepared to avoid falling into red herring traps the next time you watch a movie. However, when these techniques are used with skill and subtlety, even knowing them can’t save us from getting caught up in the intensity of the moment and getting a big surprise with unexpected twists. What are your favorite cliffhangers? Which deus ex machina do you think was too good to be believed?