7 Subtle Tricks That Help Filmmakers Keep Viewers Glued to the Screen

Movies with strong plot twists usually have a lasting impact on us. In the moment, they can cause us great surprise or deep sadness, and the best plot twists stick in our minds for a long time after we’ve seen the film. So it’s not surprising to think of them as one of the most important elements of a story.

One of the reasons we love a good twist is the emotions it evokes and the chemical processes that take place in the body. For example, when unexpected things happen, the brain releases dopamine, a chemical that amplifies pleasure and motivation. The more emotions a story arouses in you, the stronger the connection you feel with the characters.

In addition, our minds work in such a way that they always look for the predictable, meaning for patterns that repeat themselves over and over again. When a story is out of the norm, our brain searches for ways to solve the mystery, and this exercise eventually fills us with satisfaction when we get the answer to all the questions we have.

But how are screenwriters able to play with our minds? Here are some of the most popular narrative tools.