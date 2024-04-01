7 Things We Spend Money On, but We Need Them Like a Fish Needs a Bicycle

We all want things that make us happy, like good appliances, nice furniture, and new gadgets. But we often forget we don’t need everything we see on TV or social media ads. Like activity trackers—before, we didn’t think they’d be so useful in our daily lives.

Wedding and evening dresses

You know how it goes with those fancy wedding dresses from top brands—they cost an arm and a leg but only sparkle for one night. After that, they often end up stored away, never to see the light of day again. Sure, they look stunning, but let’s face it, the price tag doesn’t always match the occasion.

That’s where renting a dress comes in, saving you loads of cash. The same goes for evening wear—how often do we really wear the same dress twice, especially in a short timeframe? Luckily, there are plenty of wedding and evening dress shops that offer beautiful rental options for savvy shoppers.

Face masks

These cosmetics are all the rage lately. Some women say they see a real improvement in their skin after using them. But truth be told, the benefits from masks are short-lived, and they can be pricey. Plus, masks don’t do much more than moisturizing creams and lotions, so splurging on them might not be the smartest move.

Using moisturizers excessively doesn’t just fail to help; it can actually harm our skin. Dermatologists warn that too much moisturizer can hinder dead skin cell exfoliation, upset the skin’s natural balance, and slow down lipid and protein production. If your skin feels dry, the key is to stay hydrated by drinking enough fluids.

Also, there’s no need to splurge on moisturizing creams with added vitamins. Typically, the amount of these substances is too small to make a difference. Even if there are plenty of vitamins in the cream, they can break down quickly when exposed to sunlight and oxygen.

Video cameras

Certainly, professional videographers require such equipment. However, many people purchase video cameras for capturing family moments without realizing that the cameras on our smartphones can rival semi-professional devices.

Shampoos with heat protection

Experts suggest that purchasing shampoos and conditioners with thermal protection might not be the best use of your money. While they won’t harm your hair, they also offer limited benefits. It’s more practical to invest in a thermal spray that effectively shields your curls from high temperatures.

Similarly, buying a moisturizing shampoo could be a waste of money. The ingredients in these products can weigh down your curls, leading to quicker greasiness. This means you’ll end up needing to wash your hair more frequently.

Rye bread, rice chips and other «healthy» snacks

These products may appear to be healthier alternatives to chips and crackers, but they often contain additives and oils. Despite being high in calories, they lack essential nutrients. Opting for fresh carrot sticks or frozen grapes is a better choice—they’re more affordable and healthier snacks.

New iPhone

Each new model is enticing because it offers something different from the previous one, prompting us to buy it even if our «old» one still functions perfectly and could continue to serve us for many more years. Marketing plays a role in this, leading us to crave the latest version after just a year. While it’s true that devices like tablets, phones, and laptops quickly become outdated, we don’t necessarily have to discard the «old» ones simply because a new version is released.

Screen cleaner

These cleaning liquids are effective but come at a cost. Experts suggest using plain water to clean monitors and screens. A microfiber cloth dampened with water can clean surfaces just as well as a specialized cleaner.