8 Celebrities Who Keep Dating With the Same Type of Love Partners

It’s a curious phenomenon in the realm of relationships that individuals often find themselves drawn to partners who share certain characteristics. Sometimes, people unconsciously gravitate towards a familiar type, whether it be in terms of personality traits, interests, or even physical attributes. This tendency to pick a similar type of partner might stem from a comfort in the familiar or an alignment of values and preferences. It’s a reminder that our past experiences and preferences can play a subtle yet influential role in shaping the dynamics of our romantic connections, creating a sense of continuity or resonance in the people we choose to share our lives with.

Jewelry designer Ines de Ramon is romantically involved with Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt. Their relationship first came to light backstage at a Los Angeles Bono concert in November 2022. Sources revealed that Pitt and de Ramon had already been dating for a few months at that point. Since then, the couple has made public appearances together, attending the premiere of Pitt’s film Babylon and the LACMA’s 12th annual gala. Before her connection with Pitt, Ines de Ramon was married to Paul Wesley, known for his role in the Vampire Diaries. The couple quietly separated in September 2022 after three years of marriage.

In the aftermath of his divorce with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt found solace in a new romance with a woman who bears a striking resemblance to his former wife — slender figure, full lips, and dark hair. However, this time around, the key distinction lies in the approach to building a relationship. News of Pitt sending flowers to Ines de Ramon for Valentine’s Day from a distance surfaced, hinting at the blossoming connection between the two. A close friend of Pit shared insights into their relationship, emphasizing the mutual support they provide each other amid their respective divorces. According to the source, Ines and Brad bonded over their shared experiences, and their relationship stands out for its lack of drama and low-key nature. As Pitt navigates the complexities of his divorce from Angelina, Ines has become a pillar of support, having even met most of his children, signifying the depth and seriousness of their connection.

Bianca Censori, often referred to as Kanye West’s “wife”, bears a striking resemblance to the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian, not only in terms of looks but also in the dynamics of her family. The 28-year-old architect behind Yeezy shares a close bond with her two equally stunning sisters, echoing the tight-knit relationships seen in Kim’s family. Additionally, Bianca’s mother, who seems to relish the finer things in life, parallels the role of Kim’s momager, Kris Jenner. Just like the Kardashian sisters—Kourtney and Khloé—Bianca’s mother and sisters share the commonality of names beginning with the same letter, adding an intriguing similarity to their family dynamic.

In Taylor Swift’s dating history, the short-lived yet memorable era of Hiddleswift left a lasting impression. During this period, the singer was romantically involved with Tom Hiddleston for a couple of months in the summer of 2016. Although their romance came to an end, it marked a transitional phase for Swift, leading to her subsequent relationship with her next boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Notably, there’s a curious similarity in the appearance of Swift’s ex-boyfriends, with both Hiddleston and Alwyn possessing distinctive qualities that have caught the public’s attention and contributed to the intriguing narrative of Swift’s love life.

In the realm of celebrity relationships, it became apparent that The Weeknd has a penchant for a certain type of girls, characterized by a captivating allure and black hair. This preference was evident during his dating stint with the “Wolves” singer, Selena Gomez, which unsurprisingly stirred up quite a bit of drama. The former Disney Channel star and her musical beau, The Weeknd, added fuel to the gossip mill when they both decided to unfollow his then-ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, on Instagram. The social media fallout created a buzz, with speculations swirling around their relationship dynamics. However, recent developments suggest that the storm may have passed, as Bella Hadid reacted to a photo shared by Selena Gomez, signaling a potential end to the drama surrounding The Weeknd.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has a preference for models, as confirmed by reports. Following his split from close friend and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna, Levine was captured sharing a kiss with Behati Prinsloo in Hawaii just two months later. According to an insider, Prinsloo had always harbored a crush on Levine, and her connection with him sparked a touch of jealousy from Anne. The romance between Levine and Prinsloo officially commenced in May 2012, shortly after the singer’s breakup with Vyalitsyna. Although they briefly separated in May 2013, the undeniable connection between them led to a rekindling of their romance less than two months later. In an exclusive scoop by In July 2014, it was revealed that Levine and Prinsloo had tied the knot. Subsequently, the couple expanded their family, welcoming 2 daughters and a son.

Miley Cyrus has been the subject of numerous high-profile romantic entanglements throughout her career, with one of the most notable being her on-and-off relationship spanning over a decade with The Last Song co-star Liam Hemsworth. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, amicably separated less than a year later, as reported by People. Given the intermittent nature of their relationship from 2009 until their eventual separation, there were instances when both Cyrus and Hemsworth explored other romantic connections during their “off” periods. During one such phase, Cyrus embarked on a relationship with Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Ryan Gosling and Blake Lively first caught people’s attention as a potential couple back in October 2010. They were spotted hanging out at Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor in Disneyland, just around the time Lively ended her long-term relationship with Penn Badgley. Despite Lively’s representative swiftly denying the dating rumors, the duo was once again seen together at the after-party for Gosling’s film Blue Valentine in New York that December. An eyewitness even noted that they appeared quite close, though not overtly affectionate. Fast forward to today, it’s now challenging to envision Ryan Gosling with anyone other than his partner Eva Mendes or Blake Lively without her husband Ryan Reynolds.

It’s essential to recognize that celebrities, despite their public personas, are fundamentally human beings. They navigate the complexities of life, love, and relationships just like everyone else. The spotlight on their public image sometimes overshadows the fact that they, too, make mistakes and face the challenges of finding what’s best for them in their personal lives.