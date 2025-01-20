How to Use Simple Food Tips to Help You Fight Fatigue

Whether it’s the start of a new year, a new you or new work, what most of us demand from our bodies is more energy. The time-old adage of drinking enough water, getting plenty of rest and eating right may sound clichéd. That being said, it’s exactly the kind of fuel and maintenance needed to keep our body fit, fine, and ready for any challenges we throw at it. On that note, here go some foods that beat fatigue, and why.

These nutrients help you beat fatigue.

As per a 2018 study, food can be used as therapy to treat people with chronic fatigue syndrome, and these are the most important nutrients needed to bust tiredness. Along with the nutrients, we also list the popular food sources you can get them from, and in case you feel the need for supplements, please check with your healthcare provider. Vitamin B12, naturally found in eggs, dairy products, most meats, and seaweed. Vegans might need to opt for fortified milks and cereals to get their daily requirement for the same.

naturally found in eggs, dairy products, most meats, and seaweed. Vegans might need to opt for fortified milks and cereals to get their daily requirement for the same. Vitamin C, naturally found in most citrus fruits, as well as strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers, broccoli, and tomatoes.

naturally found in most citrus fruits, as well as strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers, broccoli, and tomatoes. Folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, is found naturally in legumes, eggs, citrus fruits, and fortified grains.

also known as vitamin B9, is found naturally in legumes, eggs, citrus fruits, and fortified grains. Magnesium is found in many nutritional foods, like nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, and several fruits and vegetables.

is found in many nutritional foods, like nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains, and several fruits and vegetables. Zinc can be found in meat, poultry, shellfish, legumes, as well as nuts and seeds.

Avoid processed foods for better energy levels.

On the flip side, there are also foods that tend to make us feel sluggish, and tired, if eaten during the day. Anything with too much sugar, salt, and oil is always a big no-no, and instead of perking you up, might make you feel even more tired. Fruit juices can give you a sugar rush and even too much caffeine can end up adding to your fatigue levels.



Processed carbs like pasta, snacks like a muffin or a doughnut, or even ice cream and potato chips will not give you the desired energy. So it’s best to avoid the packaged, canned and fast-food fixes, and choose unprocessed whole foods, such as: fruits and vegetables

lean proteins

low-fat dairy products

legumes and beans

nuts and seeds

whole grains

Fruits instead of juice will help combat fatigue.

It’s tempting to reach for a glass of juice to boost up flagging energy, but fruit juices will give you a sugar rush. A momentary burst of energy isn’t worth the sluggishness that follows soon after, so it’s better to go for fruit slices. Sipping on water with fruit slices and herbs floating in it (detox water) is also a good idea, although the energy comes from the hydration you get from water, with a few added benefits like better digestion.

Breakfast on lean protein for maximum energy.

Oats are a good way to start your day, given they come packed with fiber and protein. Having a protein rich breakfast gives more energy, for longer, which prevents fatigue in the long run. Protein also does not let your blood sugar spike, but all this is only when choose the right oats. Instead of “instant” oats, go for the plain, steel-cut, or old-fashioned oats. Top them up with milk, whichever kind you like, and for sweet, add honey and mixed berries as well as other fruits. The more fruits, nuts and seeds, you load up your oats with, the better energy it’s likely to provide. Of course, you can always go for eggs if oats aren’t quite your bowl of breakfast, but do avoid sugary cereals.

Vegetables contain complex carbs needed to beat tiredness.

Fruits and vegetables not only provide your body with complex carbohydrates that give you slow and sustained energy release, but also provide you with minerals and vitamins. This helps your body run on peak performance, and avoid tiredness in the first place. So when you need a pick-me-up, have a salad, or a stir-fry, or simply bite into a fruit instead of going for a packet of chips, or a PB&J sandwich.

Choose whole grains over processed for more energy.

Whether it’s your bread, pasta, or the flour you use, always opt for the most unprocessed, whole grain options available. Swapping out white bread for brown or multi-grain, or choosing healthy flour over processed “all-purpose” white flour, will provide your body with beneficial fiber. Complex carbs are digested slowly by the body, providing long-lasting energy, as opposed to processed carbs that give you a sugar high, followed by an energy crash.

Snack on nuts and seeds to fight fatigue.

Loaded with nutrients, nuts can not only provide energy but also help in managing body weight, and provide several other health benefits. On the same note, seeds can also help provide a prolonged burst of energy given they are a source of healthy carbs and fats, and fiber. Again, remember to opt for unsalted nuts and seeds to get the best benefit, minus any extra sodium.

Keeping yourself hydrated is key to more stamina.

Water does not provide energy to the body directly, given it has no calories. But what it does is facilitate the energetic processes in the body, which means sipping water regularly will give you an energy boost. To simply drink more water, swap out your sodas, coffee, and other drinks in favor of water. In case you don’t quite like bland water, add some sliced fruits or herbs to it for some flavor, minus any empty calories.