8 Online Shopping Hacks That Could Save You Hundreds

From secret discounts to effortless ways to snag cashback, these insider tips from retail pros will change the way you shop forever. Get ready to save big, stress less, and make this your most budget-friendly Christmas yet. Let’s dive in!

1. Don’t buy anything on Amazon until you know this hack!

Thinking about snagging something shiny from Amazon? Hold up! Before you click “add to cart” let us let you in on a little secret. You’ve probably heard about Amazon Warehouse, right? Those deals on refurbished items are solid—no arguments there. But that’s not the hack we’re talking about today. Here’s the real gem: Amazon Outlet. Yep, it’s where Amazon stashes its overstock of brand-new items at jaw-dropping discounts. We’re talking 10% to 60% off — sometimes even more. How do you find it? Easy-peasy. Just Google Amazon Outlet or head to the Amazon app and type it in the search bar. Boom, bargain paradise! Now go forth and shop smarter, my friend. Your wallet will thank you later.

2. January is the perfect time to upgrade your shopping game.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge, who’s basically a guru for rewiring your shopping habits and saving money, says the start of the year is prime time to rethink how you spend your hard-earned cash. “The new year provides us with an opportunity to do things differently, and hopefully, better—and that includes being better shoppers,” she says. One common misstep people make while shopping online? Skipping the hunt for savings! “Thanks to technology, it’s very easy to do so,” Trae explains. Her advice? See a killer discount online? Do not buy it until you do a quick search online to see if another retailer has a better price. Pro tip: Head to Google, hit the “shopping” tab, and let the magic happen.

Another low-effort way to save is to install a free browser extension, like CouponCabin.com’s handy tool. These little helpers pop up with cashback offers and discounts as you shop, so you don’t miss out on deals. Just click to activate, and shop like usual. For bigger-ticket items, set up deal alerts on sites like Slickdeals.net. Trae swears by this trick, “This is very helpful, especially for pricey items. By doing this, you’ll automatically be notified when that item goes on sale, so you don’t have to spend your time and energy looking for deals.” Bonus? Slickdeals now offers cashback, giving you even more ways to save while you shop smarter, not harder.

3. Spot and stop spending traps.

According to smart shopping expert Trae Bodge, the start of a new year is the perfect time to reevaluate where your money is going, and to identify those sneaky spending traps. “You will likely find that you are spending way too much for things like mobile service or cable, which are two areas that you can make easy, money-saving adjustments,” Bodge says. She shares her own experience, “I was happy with my old mobile service, but it was costing me a fortune every month. I was curious about a new option, so I tested out their service, using a handy kit that you can buy on Amazon for between $1-3. When I realized that it was a good as my old one, I switched my family over, saving us about $100 a month!” By tackling these common money pits, you’ll free up cash for the things that truly matter, and start the year on the right financial foot!

4. Secure the right credit card for shopping.

Trae Bodge has another savvy tip: make sure you’re using the right credit card when you shop. “Another big miss is shopping with the wrong credit card,” Bodge explains. “It’s wise to revisit your credit cards periodically to make sure you are using cards that are best suited for the way you shop.” Not sure where to start? Bodge recommends using a free service to figure out which cards are the best fit for you. This tool helps maximize your benefits by analyzing rewards, welcome bonuses, annual fees, and more. The right credit card can make a huge difference in how much value you get out of your purchases, so don’t leave money on the table!

5. Try auction sites for surprising gifts.

Sure, you’re already a pro at scouring eBay and Poshmark for amazing deals, especially those hidden gems that are still rocking their new-with-tags status. But have you ever dived into the world of online auctions? Trust us, it’s a treasure trove of super-special finds! Even big-name auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie’s can surprise you with deals on art, decor, jewelry, and accessories that are in excellent condition. Yep, the fancy places aren’t just for millionaires, they’re worth a peek if you’re after something truly unique (and maybe even affordable!). And if you’re in the mood to shop for a good cause, don’t skip over sites like CharityBuzz. These charity auctions let you bid on all kinds of cool stuff while supporting meaningful causes. For instance, at the time of writing, you could snag a Josh Brolin-signed Infinity Gauntlet for $400, a VIP hangout with Brothers Osborne (no opening bid yet—what are you waiting for?!), or even a signed Titanic script. Go ahead, explore the auction world—you never know what treasures are waiting for you!

6. Install these browser extensions and save like a pro.

Want to take the stress out of bargain hunting? Make life easier with a few handy browser extensions! Tools like RetailMeNot, Honey, and Capital One Shopping are lifesavers—they’ll automatically find and apply discount codes to your cart and sign you up for any cashback offers available. It’s like having a personal shopping assistant that works for free! Prefer shopping in person? No problem. Download apps like Ibotta for a similar experience. Grocery shoppers swear by it! Just pick the in-store offers you like, upload your receipt, and watch the cash roll back into your account. Easy-peasy. Now, if cashback isn’t your thing but spreading good vibes is, check out the Goodbuy browser extension. It’s perfect for steering you toward small businesses with similar products, so you can shop consciously and share the love. Win-win!

7. Put household spending on autopilot during holidays and save big.

Financial expert Alexa Von Tobel — the cofounder and managing partner of Inspired Capital and author of Financially Forward — also has great advice for saving money beyond shopping. The holidays are hectic enough, why not make life easier (and cheaper) by automating your household spending? Subscriptions are your secret weapon! Set up recurring deliveries for your essentials like paper towels, coffee, or pet food. Many retailers, including Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program, offer discounts for setting up automatic shipments. For example, you can save up to 15% when you subscribe to at least five items. Not only does this save you money, but it also cuts down on those last-minute dashes to the store. Plus, the extra time and cash you’ll save can go toward what really matters during the holidays, creating memorable experiences and sharing joy with your loved ones.

8. Say goodbye to shipping stress this holiday season!

Planning to send gifts this year? Don’t let the shipping chaos get you down! The United States Postal Service has your back with their super-handy “Holiday Center.” You can order free boxes and shipping supplies delivered straight to your door, print labels, schedule pickups, and even check the best shipping deadlines to make sure your gifts arrive on time. Talk about a lifesaver! UPS is also getting in on the festive spirit, offering free holiday-themed shipping boxes delivered to your doorstep. Meanwhile, FedEx has your surprises covered, literally. They’ll hold your packages so you can keep those holiday secrets safe until the big reveal. Skipping the long lines and last-minute panic? Now that’s how you maximize your holiday cheer!