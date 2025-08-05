8 Items That Plastic Containers Can Secretly Ruin and What to Use Instead
Using plastic containers is a practical and easy solution, but at the same time, it can also harm the things that are kept in them. We compiled a list of items that are most likely to be spoiled and alternatives that can be used instead of plastic.
1. Tomato sauce and curry
Most of us keep food leftovers in plastic containers. But it’s not recommended at all, as high temperatures can cause chemicals in the plastic to leach out into the food, especially when the food is reheated. It’s even worse when you put curry or any other food with tomato sauce in it, as the acidity in tomato sauces can cause the plastic to degrade and absorb odors over time.
2. Onions
Foods with a strong odor, such as onions, garlic, and certain cheeses, can penetrate the plastic, which will leave it stained with the smell and potentially ruin foods stored in the container in the future.
3. Hot foods
If you’re meal prepping or storing leftovers, allow them to cool a bit before storing them in a plastic container, as heat can release microplastics.
4. Oily, greasy food
Foods that have a high oil content or produce a lot of grease can break down plastic over a long period of time, which puts the food at risk of being contaminated. Try to put them in alternative containers, like the ones from glass. Or just eat them fresh, they taste much better that way.
5. Fruits
Fruits such as berries, avocados, and citrus shouldn’t be left in plastic. They can get moldy and mushy in them due to the lack of ventilation and the moisture buildup.
6. Leather
If moisture gets trapped in with leather goods, it can cause them to crack, and sometimes even mold and mildew can grow. Just like other natural fabrics, leather requires a breathable storage solution to keep it fresh and in good shape. It’s ok, if you can keep your plastic containers in a cool and dry place, otherwise keep your leather stuff away from them.
7. Photos and documents
Plastic containers can damage photos and important documents if heat or moisture gets trapped inside. They might even stick together or fade over time. Use waterproof containers made specifically for photos and documents to keep them safe all the time.
8. Electronics
Electronics are another item that should not be stored in plastic bins and totes due to temperature and humidity concerns. A buildup of moisture has the potential to fry your electronics and render them useless, which is why a breathable storage solution is preferable.
